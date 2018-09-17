Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Why married men cheat in 2018


Relationship Issues Why married men cheat in 2018

All the reasons for why married men, despite their marriage vows, are still out here wilding.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lady destroys cheating boyfriend's car play Why married men cheat in 2018 (PhotoSpeak)

It’s 2018 and men are still cheating as they have always done. Whether it’s a man cheating on his wife, or a boyfriend cheating on his girlfriend… it’s not new anymore, or as shocking as it once used to be.

Cheating is not a sport only men play, though. We must add that women are just as crazy at cheating as men are. And it has even been argued here once that women could be worse cheats than men.

Regardless of all that; one thing is certain and it is that men are still out here cheating on women they promised to love with their body, spirit and souls. Cheating itself may not be new, but the methods are becoming more artistic, more brazen, fearless and even shameless.

As the techniques change, however, not much have changed about the reasons why men cheat on their wives. Men still cheat for all the obvious reasons, five of which are listed below here:

1. Boredom

Marrying someone for the wrong reasons get people into situations and keeps them stuck longer than they should be there. And sadly, breaking out isn’t always as easy as the word sounds, especially with the possible presence of kids.

5 classic excuses Nigerian men give for cheating play

5 classic excuses Nigerian men give for cheating

(Jaruma)

 

2. They just don’t care

Some men are just… for the lack of a better word, scum.

The ones who fall into this category are those who have women who would give their all for them, they have model wives, fantastic mums to their kids and women who are considerate of all their needs, yet they go on to cheat on them just because they can.

ALSO READ: If you want to be celibate, don't date these guys

3. Incompatibility in sex drive with their partners

This is not an excuse to cheat on one’s partner, really. And simply reinforces the opinion that when partners are dating before marrying, whether celibate or not, they should talk about sex and discuss their sexual compatibility.

Whose fault is it when cheating happens in a relationship play

Kiss and tell.

(Capital Kenya)

 

4. More women are open to sleeping with married men

It is 2018 and it would appear that more young women are open to sleeping with married men, young or old, for reasons best known to them.

This topic has been well examined in this article here.

5. Dip in sexual desires

For older married men who cheat on their wives with younger women, it could be because of a dip in sexual drive in their women, due to age.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Recommended Articles

Dating Tips: 4 signs that your boyfriend falls in love with you everyday Dating Tips 4 signs that your boyfriend falls in love with you everyday
Love & Romance: 5 dating tips for every shy woman Love & Romance 5 dating tips for every shy woman
Relationship Talk With Bukky: I don't believe in sex before marriage but my man does; what do we do? Relationship Talk With Bukky I don't believe in sex before marriage but my man does; what do we do?
Marriage Tips: Here are things women should send to their matrimonial homes Marriage Tips Here are things women should send to their matrimonial homes
Baby foods: 6 foods you should not give your baby Baby foods 6 foods you should not give your baby
Dating Tips: 5 signs you are a side chick Dating Tips 5 signs you are a side chick

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle & Relationships: 4 things you should never do in a relationship Lifestyle & Relationships 4 things you should never do in a relationship
Pulse Lifestyle: 4 things that are hotter than sexting Pulse Lifestyle 4 things that are hotter than sexting
Men's Lifestyle: 5 things every guy should do while he's still single Men's Lifestyle 5 things every guy should do while he's still single



Top Articles

1 Unpopular Opinion It is totally OK to bring along a friend on a first datebullet
2 Dating Tips 9 surest signs your boss has a crush on youbullet
3 Relationship Tips 20 romantic text messages you can melt your...bullet
4 Dating Tips 4 signs that your boyfriend falls in love with you...bullet
5 Relationship advice 6 little things that mean so much to women...bullet
6 Relationship Tips 5 ways to avoid unnecessary fights with your...bullet
7 Marriage Tips Here are things women should send to their...bullet
8 Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to propose to your...bullet
9 True love 5 things a woman will never do if she truly...bullet
10 Relationship Tips 5 ways couples can spice up their...bullet

Related Articles

Love & Sex 5 things highly sexual couples do regularly

Top Videos

1 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
2 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly Turns...bullet
3 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
4 Love And Travel Essentials every woman should pack for a baecationbullet
5 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
6 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
7 Relationship Tips How to propose to a Christian girlbullet
8 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet
9 Relationship Tips How to tell if she is single and...bullet
10 Marriage Reasons why you should probably not get marriedbullet

Relationships & Weddings

How sure are you that your compliment is actually being received as a compliment and not as an insult?
For Women Here are 5 ways to flirt with a guy you like
Unhappy man.
Relationship Talk With Bukky My girlfriend loves her other boyfriend more than she loves me
Woman
Relationship Tips 10 Ghanaian guys tell what to say if your partner loses her job
Prayer couple
Marriage Tips 3 reasons why couples should pray together
X
Advertisement