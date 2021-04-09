Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Of the two people, only one person promised to be committed to you and it is from that person you should demand answers.

This is why you should take a break from your partner. Department of communication

"It is just sad," says Nosa, a young Lagos professional. "Women who go after the other woman instead of their husbands or women have got their priorities wrong," she concludes.

And she has a point. Your husband's side chick could possibly be under an illusion that he has no one, and could be just as shocked as you that there is another woman [you] in the picture.

Why do women forgive cheating [Credit: Theminecraftserver] Pulse Nigeria