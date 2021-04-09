RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Ayoola Adetayo

Women who would rather rage at the mistress instead of the man are justified or just messed up?

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

When you find out that your boyfriend or husband has a side-chick, you have the option of going after him or the other woman - you should never do the latter.

Cheating is nothing new; and as sad as it is to admit, one still has to concede that its occurrence has now become so commonplace that it no longer shocks anyone.

Men cheat, women cheat. Boys cheat, girls cheat; married or not, old or young the tendency is ingrained in everyone's DNA and many seem to have chosen to explore theirs as wantonly as imaginable.

Despite the rising popularity of the belief that women cheat more than men, it is still men who bear most of the cheating blame;either because they get caught the most or because they actually do cheat more than women.

To ensure that the spark does not die in your sex life, taking turns to initiate is also a very good idea [Credit: Youtube]
To ensure that the spark does not die in your sex life, taking turns to initiate is also a very good idea [Credit: Youtube] To ensure that the spark does not die in your sex life, taking turns to initiate is also a very good idea [Credit: Youtube] Pulse Nigeria

In any case, one of the most recurrent themes when men are caught cheating is the reaction of their partners. When women discover that their boyfriend or husband has a side-chick, the reaction very often is to go after the woman in what is nothing but absurd, unjustifiable rage.

Of the two people, only one person promised to be committed to you and it is from that person you should demand answers.

Demand answers from your man, not the other woman [Credit: Shutterstock]
Demand answers from your man, not the other woman [Credit: Shutterstock] This is why you should take a break from your partner. Department of communication

"It is just sad," says Nosa, a young Lagos professional. "Women who go after the other woman instead of their husbands or women have got their priorities wrong," she concludes.

And she has a point. Your husband's side chick could possibly be under an illusion that he has no one, and could be just as shocked as you that there is another woman [you] in the picture.

Whatever frustrations you have and fury you hope to express should be directed at your boyfriend [Credit: Theminecraftserver]
Whatever frustrations you have and fury you hope to express should be directed at your boyfriend [Credit: Theminecraftserver] Why do women forgive cheating [Credit: Theminecraftserver] Pulse Nigeria

Whatever frustrations you have and fury you hope to express should be directed at your boyfriend, who promised and led you on to believe that you are the only one; before going on to promise the same to another woman.

Instead of fighting the other woman, you should be strategising on dumping him or finding the best way to make him pay for doing you dirty.

Ayoola Adetayo

