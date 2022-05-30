Stunning: Bride ditched wigs for simple twist braids on her big day

Aside from the outfit fantasies brides have, the hairstyle for the day is one thing that is also very important. You need to select a hairstyle that will make you stand out, feel confident and look glamorous throughout the day.

It is essential that you choose the best fit for that day as it is one of the most important things that make up a beautiful bride.

Over the years, 180 inches or 360 inches frontal wigs and even pixie cuts are what most brides choose for their weddings. Hardly do you see brides in braids for their weddings, whether traditional or white weddings.

Claudette and Anthony said their “I do” with family, friends, and well-wishers in attendance.

The adorable couple left us in love with their outfit for the ceremony.

When the bride stepped out to meet her groom, everyone who witnessed the event was awe-struck by her complete look.

Just like most brides, Claudette looked gorgeous in her stunning red Kente combo outfit. The dress was contoured to match her beautiful figure which obviously got the attention of many.

What is more stunning about her look is her hairstyle. She ditched the numerous hair frontals and body waves that usually cascaded around the shoulders of brides for simple twist braids. The hairstyle was wrapped as a pony on her head and we couldn't stop but admire the beauty made from the hair. It was simple yet stunning.

She kept it all classy and chic with her flawless makeup and accessories.

Anthony was definitely not caught slacking either as he came through looking dapper in his wrapped Kente cloth.

Everything about the ceremony preached love and beauty and the joy in the atmosphere was simply undeniable.

Check the photos below for inspiration:

[Photo credit: Jema Photography]

Pulse Ghana

