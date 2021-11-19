World Men's Day: Dear women, 8 ways to make your man feel loved and pampered

A successful relationship requires effort from both partners. To give you some good ideas on how to do your part, here are some ways to make your boyfriend/husband feel loved

Compliment him

It’s rare for a guy to receive genuine compliments. But girls aren’t the only ones who like to be told they look good, smart, or sexy – of course, guys love it too! Tell him all the good stuff about him, tell him he looks hot with his white shirt, or let him know how much you love smelling his scent. Acknowledging your guy with genuine adoration will make him feel loved.

Appreciate him

If he picks up your dress from the cleaners, fills a glass of water for you, or serves the food for you, thank him properly for doing it. Don’t take him for granted even if it is just a simple gesture, as much as possible notice and appreciate it. Rolling a quick “thank you” off your tongue isn’t hard and it’s worth it when it will make him feel valued and loved.

Support him

Supporting your boyfriend is an important aspect of a relationship. If you know he has certain passions in life, give him encouragement. Be his cheerleader, motivate him to pursue his passions and goals in life. You can also show emotional support when he’s open, like listening actively and acting as his anchor.

Be affectionate

Affection is something all people want and all people need. So, if you want your boyfriend to feel loved, show him your affection. Hug him, kiss him, hold his hands in public, cuddle with him, or show him you’re willing to put things in your schedule aside just for him.

Surprise him

Surprise him by cooking his favourite dish, sending him love notes, or planning a trip just for the two of you. Show him that not only girls deserve surprises and let him feel that he is loved by doing something special for him.

Be proud of him

Show the whole world that he is your guy and how much you love him by introducing her to your friends. Never let him feel like you’re taking him for granted, instead show him how blessed you are to have him.

Show him he is a priority

Time is the most valuable asset we can give to someone because we can’t get it back after we spend it. So, use it wisely in your relationship. Make your boyfriend feel loved simply by showing him he is your top priority.

Don’t give up easily on him