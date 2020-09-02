Following the invasion of a virus that halted the world and took trapped us all on lockdown, most things have not been the same.

However, things and activities are bouncing back gradually and restrictions are also being eased.

Amongst these activities are weddings and we love how couples are screaming the traditional Kente on their big day.

The absolute gorgeous bride Millicent and her love, Sam tied the knot over the weekend.

The ceremony was everything beautiful and stunning.

The bride stole our heart with her stunning green Kente combo dress. Her simple makeup and elegant hairstyle made her the centre of attraction at the ceremony.

The groom, on the other hand, looked dapper in his white Agbada outfit.

If you need inspiration on how to rock Kente adorably during your marriage ceremony, here are gorgeous photos of Sam and Millicent to inspire you.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the couple a lifetime of love, joy and happiness.

Millicent

Millicent matching to her groom

Sam and Milicent