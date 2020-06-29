Getting dressed for a wedding is no easy feat. If you haven't been to many, you might not know much about acceptable attire.

If you have been to a lot, the formality has likely varied at each, and even if it hasn't, you probably don't want to wear the exact same thing to every ceremony.

The day is for the bride and groom to glow and trust me you wouldn’t want to overshadow the two.

If you have been invited to attend the holy matrimony of a family relative or a friend, here is your guide to being the perfect wedding guest.

Wearing a white dress is a no go area

Wearing white is by far the biggest mistake that can be made by a wedding guest. No guest should steal the attention away from the bride; it is her special day after all. In a white dress, the possibility of being confused for the bride is all too great so no matter how good white looks on you, give it a miss – just for one day.

Unless it’s stated that guess must put on white, do not do so.

Do not overdress

Weddings are a great excuse for treating yourself to a fancy new dress, but avoid going too overboard.

Statement accessories are a great way of updating a look and incorporating the latest trends but they shouldn't be too many.

Avoid wearing black

You’re going to a wedding not a funeral, so unless you have the perfect little black dress to wear, then try to avoid black.

Do not forget about the themed colour.

Make sure you know the couple’s colour palette. The invitation should give you some insight, but it doesn’t hurt to ask a member of the wedding party. Trust me you don’t want to be mistaken for a bridesmaid or groomsman.