Your guy is 'Mr. Right' if he does these 7 things

Life’s journey simply becomes more enjoyable, exciting and fulfilling when you have Mr. Right by your side.

But who is the ideal guy , and how do you know that you have found him? While every woman has a different definition of what her “perfect” guy would be, these are 5 solid signs to indicate that your boyfriend is for keeps.

1. He always brags about you

If you get a promotion at work or even just win concert tickets, he can't resist telling everyone you hang out with before you even think to mention it. Because he's your biggest fan (arguably next to your mom).

2. He doesn't try to change you

He knows you're messier than him, that you always need a pet cat, and can't cook to save your life, and all of that is all right by him.

3. He makes sacrifices for you

He'll move cities to live with you if you get a new job or finish grad school. You're happy to make the next move for one of his opportunities.

4 . He plans activities that he knows you'll enjoy.

He doesn't depend on you to be in charge of everything, and he remembers that you said you wanted to go to that new restaurant or museum exhibit.

5.14. He's close with your family, and he's made sure you've gotten to know his.

He'll call your dad or your grandma without any hesitation. It just makes sense that you'd go to his nephew's birthday party, even if he's not ther