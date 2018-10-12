Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Your guy is 'Mr. Right' if he does these 7 things


Your guy is 'Mr. Right' if he does these 7 things

You want to know if he is the one you have found ? Read more.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Life’s journey simply becomes more enjoyable, exciting and fulfilling when you have Mr. Right by your side. 

But who is the ideal guy , and how do you know that you have found him? While every woman has a different definition of what her “perfect” guy would be, these are 5  solid signs to indicate that your boyfriend is for keeps.

1. He always brags about you

 If you get a promotion at work or even just win concert tickets, he can't resist telling everyone you hang out with before you even think to mention it. Because he's your biggest fan (arguably next to your mom).

2. He doesn't try to change you

 He knows you're messier than him, that you always need a pet cat, and can't cook to save your life, and all of that is all right by him.

READ ALSO: This Kenyan couple had the cutest 'save the date' photo shoot (Photos)

play

 

3. He makes sacrifices for you

He'll move cities to live with you if you get a new job or finish grad school. You're happy to make the next move for one of his opportunities.

4 . He plans activities that he knows you'll enjoy.

 He doesn't depend on you to be in charge of everything, and he remembers that you said you wanted to go to that new restaurant or museum exhibit.

5.14. He's close with your family, and he's made sure you've gotten to know his.

 He'll call your dad or your grandma without any hesitation. It just makes sense that you'd go to his nephew's birthday party, even if he's not ther

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Here are photos from the Royal Wedding you didn't know happened today Here are photos from the Royal Wedding you didn't know happened today
Pastor Chris' in-law shuts down IG user who criticized wife's wedding dress Pastor Chris' in-law shuts down IG user who criticized wife's wedding dress
How to invest the money you get from your wedding How to invest the money you get from your wedding
5 reasons why you are not enjoying the sex 5 reasons why you are not enjoying the sex
Roommates: 6 tips on how to be a good roommate Roommates 6 tips on how to be a good roommate
Photo shoot: This Kenyan couple had the cutest 'save the date' photo shoot (Photos) Photo shoot This Kenyan couple had the cutest 'save the date' photo shoot (Photos)

Recommended Videos

Why do I get cramps after I orgasm? Why do I get cramps after I orgasm?
Lifestyle & Sex: 4 ways to give your partner multiple orgasms Lifestyle & Sex 4 ways to give your partner multiple orgasms
Pulse Weddings: Philip Frimpong marries Pastor Chris' first daughter Pulse Weddings Philip Frimpong marries Pastor Chris' first daughter



Top Articles

1 Wedding Tips 5 reasons why you shouldn’t slim down for your weddingbullet
2 Here are 5 'friends' of Shatta Wale who commended Sarkodie for his...bullet
3 Dating Tips 5 small gestures that can strengthen your relationshipbullet
4 5 reasons why you are not enjoying the sexbullet
5 Relationship Tips 5 reasons why foreplay is important for good sexbullet
6 Relationship Tips 20 romantic text messages you can melt your...bullet
7 Pastor Chris' in-law shuts down IG user who criticized...bullet
8 Here are photos from the Royal Wedding you didn't know...bullet
9 Love & Sex 5 things highly sexual couples do regularlybullet
10 Relationship Tips 8 romantic photos that will restore...bullet

Related Articles

Here are photos from the Royal Wedding you didn't know happened today
Pastor Chris' in-law shuts down IG user who criticized wife's wedding dress
How to invest the money you get from your wedding
5 reasons why you are not enjoying the sex
Wedding Tips 5 reasons why you shouldn’t slim down for your wedding
Relationship Tips 8 romantic photos that will restore you faith in love
Relationship Tips 5 reasons why foreplay is important for good sex
Dating Tips 5 small gestures that can strengthen your relationship
Dating Tips 4 things every couple should have in common
Relationship Tips 5 signs he is just about the sex and not love

Top Videos

1 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
2 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly Turns...bullet
3 Women And Relationship 5 things every Ghanaian girl deserves in a...bullet
4 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
5 Relationships 5 tips for finding love in the new yearbullet
6 Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeperbullet
7 Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor...bullet
8 Marriage Reasons why you should probably not get marriedbullet
9 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
10 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet

Relationships & Weddings

Romantic things women would have men do more often
For Men Here are 6 most romantic things your woman will never get tired of
Moodiness 6 tips on how to deal with a moody person
Parenting How to become a better parent to your kids
Relationships tips 6 signs that a guy is forcing you to dump him
X
Advertisement