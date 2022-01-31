If a man truly loves you, he'll never do these 7 things to you

1. He won't put you last

A man who truly loves you would make you his priority. You'll be number one, not number 7.

Or any other number.

2. Won't let you be out any kind of way

He cares about your image and how people perceive you.

If he cares about you, if he loves you, he will not allow you put yourself out there in debasing manners, or in any way that would get the disrespect of other guys.

He is also ready to defend you against disrespect.

3. Never allow you talk down on yourself

A guy or man who really likes you will care so much about you that he would not want you to wallow in low self-esteem. Part of a man’s duty to you is to gas you up, to be there to protect your mental wellness and help you keep a healthy, balanced outlook to life.

How you think about yourself happens to be a major part of that.

4. You never have to cut off family for him

If he is in love with you, he will realise that your family, especially the ones you love and are close with, deserve your continued connection and bond.

5. You won't have to fight for him

Men who love you will put other females in their place and never put you in a position to fight for their attention or time.

You are the number one, the only one and they will make it obvious for all to see.

6. He won't have you give up dreams

He's meant to support your dreams and be your cheerleader. If he loves you that's exactly what he will do, not ask you to give them up.

A man who truly loves a woman would never ask her to give up her dreams. He doesn’t love you if he doesn’t support your goals and aspirations.

7. You won't go to sleep angry