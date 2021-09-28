In an Instagram post, the young baby shared how loving and caring he expects his parents to be.
Zionfelix’s baby with Erica pens down emotional message to his parents; fans descend on his mother
Felix Adom Jnr, the son of blogger Zionfelix has written a touching letter to his parents a few months after being born.
Amongst other things, Felix Jnr demanded that his mother feeds him, cuddles him, bond with him, and takes her time to know him and let him grow.
He also asked that his parents shouldn’t expect much from him because he’s a mere baby and needs time to grow.
Meanwhile, followers have taken to the comment section to call out his mother Erica for using her baby’s account to post the cryptic message.
Check Felix' post below:
