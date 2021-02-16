The new Galaxy S21 5G series builds on its impressive legacy to offer a premium flagship experience that makes every day epic. And starting from 15 February 2021, Galaxy S21 5G will be available in all stores across Ghana.

It is available in a variety of models, including Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G and Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, which has the fastest processor on a Galaxy and its smartest and brightest display ever.

Those who purchase the device between February 15, 2021 until February 28, 2021 can take full advantage of the incredible launch special.

This includes a complimentary Clear View Cover for the Galaxy S21 Ultra and S21+ or Silicone Cover for the S21, Galaxy SmartTag and Samsung Care+.

Clear View Cover: The stunning official Samsung Clear View Cover is the stylish way to keep your Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or S21+ 5G protected, whilst still being able to see your notifications.

Samsung Care+: This is the popular accidental damage protection service plan exclusive to Galaxy smartphones that offers even more value to your Galaxy S21 purchase. It includes 1 screen repairs over 12 months *.

For those who demand the finest flagship mobile experience, with pro-grade camera innovations and top-of-the-line performance, at various price points, Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ deliver in the categories people want most.

The Galaxy S21 will be available in a range of eye-catching colours, including a new signature colour: Phantom Violet and each device is coated with a luxurious matte finish for a sophisticated look and feel.