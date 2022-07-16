RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

Sexually unsatisfied wives are cheating on their husbands - Lawyer reveals

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

A private legal practitioner and family law expert, Christian Lebrecht Malm-Hesse, has disclosed that some Ghanaian women have resorted to cheating on their husbands because they aren't getting satisfied sexually.

When a man chooses to stay faithful to his wife or partner, he thinks he deserves some medal, not to be cheated on. [Credit: Tops Images]
When a man chooses to stay faithful to his wife or partner, he thinks he deserves some medal, not to be cheated on. [Credit: Tops Images]

This, he says, is making their husbands seek divorce in court on the grounds of infidelity on the part of their wives.

Recommended articles

He noted that the situation is increasingly worrying and needs to be addressed since the rate of divorce keeps going up in recent times.

“Adultery is common and we know that men are largely promiscuous, but now the trend is changing and we have more women having extramarital affairs,” he said.

Lawyer Malm-Hesse made this revelation when he was speaking in an interview with Accra-base 3FM.

“We are having a growing number of that and some of the women will tell you that they are tired with the men giving excuses for poor sexual performances. Some of them say we have feelings," he disclosed, noting that this “unreasonable behaviour” is another reason why people are seeking a divorce, and parties’ unwillingness to compromise and make concessions is a major contributor.

“The demand for inordinate sex such as anal sex or use of objects to have sex with the partner for sexual gratification is one of the issues under unreasonable behaviour. Physical or emotional abuse, drunkenness and blatant disrespect towards a partner constitute unreasonable behaviour.”

This, the family law practitioner said has resulted in desertion (either partner leaves the matrimonial home without the consent of the partner to stay elsewhere) too.

“When it gets to a period of six months, then it becomes a matrimonial offence known as desertion. Another perspective of desertion is when an initial consent for a partner to travel or leave elsewhere is withdrawn by requesting for the partner to return home but the party continues to stay away.”

He advised that people intending to enter into marriage to be more careful because it is easy to get married but difficult and expensive to get a divorce.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

For men: 5 places you shouldn’t touch a woman during s*x

Couple in bed

S*x: How long should you wait before having another round?

S*x: How long should you wait before having another round?

50 truth or dare questions that will heat up your relationship right now

These Are The 50 Sexiest Truth Or Dare Questions

Dear men, here are the best s*x tips and positions that make it easy for women to orgasm

Couple in bed