Sexually unsatisfied wives are cheating on their husbands - Lawyer reveals

He noted that the situation is increasingly worrying and needs to be addressed since the rate of divorce keeps going up in recent times.

“Adultery is common and we know that men are largely promiscuous, but now the trend is changing and we have more women having extramarital affairs,” he said.

Lawyer Malm-Hesse made this revelation when he was speaking in an interview with Accra-base 3FM.

“We are having a growing number of that and some of the women will tell you that they are tired with the men giving excuses for poor sexual performances. Some of them say we have feelings," he disclosed, noting that this “unreasonable behaviour” is another reason why people are seeking a divorce, and parties’ unwillingness to compromise and make concessions is a major contributor.

“The demand for inordinate sex such as anal sex or use of objects to have sex with the partner for sexual gratification is one of the issues under unreasonable behaviour. Physical or emotional abuse, drunkenness and blatant disrespect towards a partner constitute unreasonable behaviour.”

This, the family law practitioner said has resulted in desertion (either partner leaves the matrimonial home without the consent of the partner to stay elsewhere) too.

“When it gets to a period of six months, then it becomes a matrimonial offence known as desertion. Another perspective of desertion is when an initial consent for a partner to travel or leave elsewhere is withdrawn by requesting for the partner to return home but the party continues to stay away.”