Sintex Ghana organises breast cancer awareness campaign and screening for all staff members

During the daylong event, female staff were screened by nurses, and educated on how to do self-checks, including advice to ensure that they stay health conscious about their breasts.

The men too were not left out. Several male employees, including the Local Union Executives, received an in-depth educational training on how to detect early symptoms of Breast Cancer and the need to report early to a hospital immediately when there is a change in one’s breast. This was for the male employees to spread their knowledge among their female relatives at home.

SINTEX Ghana Director Karan Budhrani, who spearheaded the campaign, expressed that Sintex has the interest of its employees at heart, especially with their health, therefore, the need to organise the screening.

Pulse Ghana

Mr. Kasum Tetteh Nartey, the Local Union Leader at SINTEX Ghana, showed his deepest gratitude to SINTEX management for organising such an event. According to Mr. Nartey, management always ensures the welfare of the workers as a priority. Policies such as Free Health Care for the families of workers at SINTEX Ghana is one that has greatly aided in ensuring a good working environment for SINTEX employees.

Breast Cancer is the most common cancer worldwide and the leading cause of cancer mortality in Ghanaian women. The Health Professionals from the Teshie LEKMA Hospital also reiterated the need to always ensure that people always check their breasts monthly for any unusual lumps in and around the breast.

Leonard Y. Agbobli, HR Manager of SINTEX Ghana quoted “Sintex is a leading manufacturer of plastic products for nearly three decades. We are not only in production, we also care for our employees by taking them through regular health checks, and for that: this month of Breast Cancer Awareness is not left out. We did a screening for all Sintex female employees. Sintex we care, Sintex our health!”

All in all, the day ended with the Management and Staff of SINTEX Ghana being very grateful to the Health Providers from the Teshie LEKMA Hospital for ensuring a very educative and beneficial Breast Screening Exercise came to fruition.

Pulse Ghana

SINTEX urges Ghanaian females to do regular checks and to visit a hospital if they have any concerns. Visit the Family Planning Clinic in Teshie LEKMA Hospital for a walk-in appointment.