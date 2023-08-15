Ageless sister Derby shines

In the footage, Sister Derby is seen surrounded by a dynamic group, fervently brainstorming dance moves that would complement her fresh musical creation. With an air of dedication, she listens intently to the beats and lyrics, perhaps hinting at a hidden wisdom behind her ageless appearance.

Could her secret to perennial youthfulness lie in her lyrical revelations? Subtle suggestions within the song imply a deliberate rejection of poverty, hinting at a mantra of abundance that resonates with her core.

Sister Derby's words shed light on the inspiration behind the track, revealing that it serves as more than just a catchy melody. Described as an affirmation, the song encapsulates her resolute stance against adversity and a declaration of her unyielding spirit. As viewers, we witness firsthand the positive impact of these affirmations, manifested in her undying exuberance and zest for life.