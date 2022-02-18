Street Hustle Accra: A day in the life of a Physiotherapist who doubles as a hairstylist

She tells us about how he survives in her field of work.

Instead of renting a house, she rather rented a shop that she uses as a salon and a home.

Morning

I wake up at 5am and then I clean the house and get ready for work.

I leave at 6pm so that I can beat the traffic in town.

At about 8am, I would have already been at work and ready for what the day has for me.

I usually do breakfast will on my way to work so that I don’t spend productive time eating.

So when work begins at 8, I would be seeing patients and doing other official appointments till the afternoon.

Afternoon

Usually, I close from the hospital at 1pm and then I quickly go to the shop.

Then another part of the job begins.

Mostly, I only do bookings so that people don’t come to the shop while I am not around.

So by 2pm, I would have opened the salon for people who have booked for services to come around.

When I don’t have anyone booked, I sew wigs and do other things that are necessary for the shop and clients.

Work is throughout till evening.

Evening

My entire evening is at the shop because it is my home. I have created a small room by its side where I dress up.

So I usually close at 9pm. Before this time, I make sure I have at least taken my evening meal.

Usually, my last light client leaves around 9pm. Then, I clean the shop and quickly go to the nearest public washroom to shower.

When I return, I lay my bed and then lay down and arrange all my bookings to fit the next day (either to write them down or add them to my to-do list on my phone).

After, I pray and then sleep hoping to wake up the following day and continue the routine.

I do this throughout the weekdays until the weekend where I don’t go to the hospital so I focus on mostly the shop or I go to do bridal hairstyling for brides.

Best moments

I enjoy what I do and I do it with my utmost passion. I love both works and I am not quitting any. All I have to do is to schedule my time well so that I won't have a lot of challenges.

Those who know my good work never hesitate when paying because they know I do my job very well.

Challenges

I don't always get a client at the shop and it's a little challenging especially when I have expenses to pay for. The national service cash is not also enough but I try.