Street Hustle Accra: A day in the life of a trader, selling fruits to support her family

Berlinda Entsie

The subject for today's 'Street Hustle Accra', a trader Doris Akpalu tells us about how she survives in life with her field of work.

Fruits
Fruits

Doris sells fruit by the roadside to support her teacher husband to cater for their three children.

Here’s more about her day:

Morning

Usually, I wake up at 4:30am because I don't stay close to where I sell the fruits. I have to prepare quite early so that I can get to the roadside early.

I make a lot of money in the mornings because while people are on their way to work, they stop by to get some fruits.

So I do my usual house chores like sweeping and cleaning then prepare myself and the children for school.

My husband is a teacher so all I do is get the children ready and he will take them to school.

So at about 6am, I might have gotten to the roadside and gotten ready to sell.

Sales are very active from about 6 am to about 11am. So after this time, I get some free time to eat breakfast then the usual work continues.

Afternoon

In the afternoon, sales are quite slow so I have quite some time to relax.

At about 3pm, my husband and the children return from school and come to the roadside.

Then I go back home and prepare dinner for the family.

When I am done I eat some and then quickly head back to the roadside to relieve my husband.

Evening

The evening sales are unpredictable. There are times when I either get active sales or a very dull sales time. When workers are home early, then sales are dull but when workers are late for the house, they stop by to buy fruit as dinner.

Regardless, I close at 10pm so people who buy from me always do so before the time I close. I always make sure I eat some of the fruits before I close because mostly, I get hungry by the time I get home.

After I close, I head straight home because I always get tired for the day and obviously, it’s a little late so I make sure to get home safe.

So I get home, take a shower, check on my kids and then go back to my room.

I then chat a little with my husband and then sleep.

Best moments

My work is a little flexible and gives me enough income that I use to help my husband in managing the family.

One other interesting moment is when customers ask me to keep the change. It feels good and I save them for future use. Sometimes, I only spend my tips and save my profit for the future.

Challenges:

My only challenge is that I don’t get enough time to spend with family since I sell almost every day. Sometimes I wake up and don’t even see my children because I have to rush to the market to get some of the fruits for sale.

Aside from this, I am thankful to God for the family that I have because they understand the work I do and take it easy on me.

