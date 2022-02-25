Street Hustle Accra: A day in the life of a trader, selling fruits to support her family

Here’s more about her day:

Morning

Usually, I wake up at 4:30am because I don't stay close to where I sell the fruits. I have to prepare quite early so that I can get to the roadside early.

I make a lot of money in the mornings because while people are on their way to work, they stop by to get some fruits.

So I do my usual house chores like sweeping and cleaning then prepare myself and the children for school.

My husband is a teacher so all I do is get the children ready and he will take them to school.

So at about 6am, I might have gotten to the roadside and gotten ready to sell.

Sales are very active from about 6 am to about 11am. So after this time, I get some free time to eat breakfast then the usual work continues.

Afternoon

In the afternoon, sales are quite slow so I have quite some time to relax.

At about 3pm, my husband and the children return from school and come to the roadside.

Then I go back home and prepare dinner for the family.

When I am done I eat some and then quickly head back to the roadside to relieve my husband.

Evening

The evening sales are unpredictable. There are times when I either get active sales or a very dull sales time. When workers are home early, then sales are dull but when workers are late for the house, they stop by to buy fruit as dinner.

Regardless, I close at 10pm so people who buy from me always do so before the time I close. I always make sure I eat some of the fruits before I close because mostly, I get hungry by the time I get home.

After I close, I head straight home because I always get tired for the day and obviously, it’s a little late so I make sure to get home safe.

So I get home, take a shower, check on my kids and then go back to my room.

I then chat a little with my husband and then sleep.

Best moments

My work is a little flexible and gives me enough income that I use to help my husband in managing the family.

One other interesting moment is when customers ask me to keep the change. It feels good and I save them for future use. Sometimes, I only spend my tips and save my profit for the future.

Challenges:

My only challenge is that I don’t get enough time to spend with family since I sell almost every day. Sometimes I wake up and don’t even see my children because I have to rush to the market to get some of the fruits for sale.