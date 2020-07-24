Vincent Acquah, 22, is a student of the University of Cape Coast who is currently selling Coconut, since school is not in section, to help his parents.

Morning

I wake up at 5pm, do my morning chores, take my bath, and then I get ready for work.

By 6am, I had set off to the place where take the coconut to go and sell. I have about three places I go to get it in bulk so if there isn't some or enough at one side, then I go to the other side to go and buy. Days where I make good sales, I buy the coconut in larger quantity so that I can have some to sell the following day.

There are times too that I go climbing someone's coconut tree to unplug the ones that are good for sale and then I pay them.

So after buying them in bulk, then I head towards the roadside where I sell. I tidy around pack my things and then I begin to sell.

People like the food in the morning so I make good money in the morning.

By 11am, I should have been able to sell enough and also people hardly buy from this time.

Then I leave my things with the people around or the traders around then I go home to eat something. Then I take a nap.

Afternoon

I wake up around 1:30 to 2pm and then I go back to the roadside for my evening sales.

I prepare myself again and then I sell a little in the afternoon. So the sales come but not as much as the morning.

By 4pm, I should have at least made a reasonable sales for the afternoon.

Evening

The evening is another hotspot for me. By this time, workers have closed and they will pass by again to get some coconut. I make good sales from about 5 to 6:30pm then it slows again.

At around 8pm, I begin to make good sales. This usually is bought by workers who will arrive home late and would not want to eat anything heavy. So 8 to 9:30pm is another time to make good money.

By 10pm, my coconut for the day should have finished. I pack all the chaff and then I dispose them off at a place assigned by the authorities. Then I pack my things back home.

I usually take my dinner when sales begin to slow down so I wouldn't have to eat when I get home that late.

By 11pm, I had already taken my bath, calculate sales with my parents and then I sleep.

Best moments

I am in the university, I decided to sell coconut because of Covid-19. People are amazed at why I decided to sell coconut so they always come to buy just because of my vision.

I hence get good tips from my customers and this helps me a lot.

Also, when I am able to go and unplug coconut from people's homes, the profit is good and I can save enough.

I dress professionally to work and people love me for that making my work easier as I am welcomed by all.

Challenges

Holding the sharp cutlass alone is a whole risk, you can easily cut yourself.

Also, the fear of falling from the coconut tree while unplugging is another thing.

There are times where people buy the coconut and refuse to pay the right amount, this is so annoying and most of the times, you are unable to do something about it.

Despite these challenges, I love the work. I have realised that you only don't need white coloured job alone because you have gone to school. If you try something on your own, with dedication, you will excel.