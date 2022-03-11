Street Hustle Accra: A day in the life of an SHS student who works as a trotro mate when on vacation

He works as a trotro mate to support his trader mother to care for his siblings and as well for school.

He tells us about how she survives in life by combining going to school and being a trotro mate.

Morning

Mostly when I come back from school, I go to my boss to see if I can find a job to do.

Then he links me up with any of his drivers.

So at 4am, I wake up, shower and then go straight to my boss whom I am supposed to work with.

Then I open the car, clean the seats and then we pray and head straight to work.

At this time, we get a lot of work because passengers start going to work from that time, especially market women.

So by 6 to 7am, then we get a lot of office workers.

So from dawn to morning, work is so busy.

While on our way, I get some porridge to break my fast, just so I can get some strength to work.

So work is busy until the afternoon then it begins to slow down.

Afternoon

In the afternoon, work begins to slow down.

We hardly get a lot of people using the vehicle at around 12 to 2pm so we relax a little.

Then find some heavy meal to eat that can sustain us till the evening.

So we usually take about an hour or an hour and a half to relax and then we continue work.

At about 3pm, school children would have closed from school and then we are likely to get busy again.

From this time, there is no relaxation until we close because after dropping mostly school children, workers would have closed and then it gets busier.

So it is like this till evening.

Evening

In the evening, work still goes on.

At this time, we face a lot of traffic but we still work.

In cases where we have to dodge the traffic, we do, so that we can work a little faster than usual.

So we pick mostly the market women and the workers during this time.

I also make sure I eat within this period before we close.

At about 9pm, work begins to slow down.

At this time, I know the day is almost over.

At about 10pm, we go to park the car, then I clean inside and then wash it.

I do this because I would still have to do it the following day before work begins and it sometimes delays work.

So after cleaning the car, we pray, and then I go straight home.

When I get home, I take a shower, go and see my mum, who usually would have been asleep.

After making my mum know I am back, I sometimes do a little learning and then I sleep.

So, here’s how I usually spend my day when I am home from school.

Best moments

My bosses aren’t difficult to work with so it gives me some peace of mind.

Also, knowing very well this is a way to support my education, I make sure I do the job well so that I can be trusted, so that, I can come again at another time.

When I am going to school, some drivers and conductors give me some food items to send to school and it’s a great joy for me.

Challenges

The work is a bit tedious and I hardly have time to learn when I come home.

Sometimes you get some passengers who would talk harshly and insult you, especially when transport fares are increased.