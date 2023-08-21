How to distinguish between ‘pregnancy period’ and the normal period

Implantation bleeding occurs when a fertilized egg attaches itself to the lining of the uterus. This usually happens about 6-12 days after ovulation and conception.

On the other hand, menstrual bleeding, also known as a period, is a natural process that occurs in the female reproductive system. It typically happens monthly and involves the shedding of the uterine lining, accompanied by bleeding.

Here are some key differences between implantation bleeding and menstrual bleeding:

ADVERTISEMENT

Timing

Implantation bleeding occurs before the expected period, while menstrual bleeding occurs as part of the regular menstrual cycle.

Flow and Color

Implantation bleeding is lighter and often appears as spotting with a pink or light brown color, whereas menstrual bleeding is generally heavier and starts with bright red blood.

Duration

ADVERTISEMENT

Implantation bleeding is shorter in duration compared to the days-long duration of menstrual bleeding.

Accompanying Symptoms

Menstrual bleeding is usually accompanied by more noticeable symptoms like cramping and mood swings, while implantation bleeding is often less symptomatic.