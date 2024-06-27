ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

10 most expensive phones in the world

Anna Ajayi

Imagine a phone so fancy it costs more than a house!

The most expensive phones in the world [ACASA]
The most expensive phones in the world [ACASA]

While most people use their phones for texting, calling, and taking pictures, some super luxurious phones are designed for a whole different purpose: to showcase extreme wealth and craftsmanship.

Recommended articles

These phones have top-of-the-line features and cutting-edge technology, but the real reason for their sky-high prices lies in the extravagant materials and designs used in their creation.

Let’s take a peek at 10 of the most expensive phones in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT
Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond [Pinterest]
Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

This phone takes the crown for the most expensive phone ever made. Crafted from 24-carat gold and featuring a massive pink diamond on the back, the Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 is a true conversation starter, if you can afford to have the conversation.

iPhone 4S Elite Gold by Stuart Hughes [GulfBusiness]
iPhone 4S Elite Gold by Stuart Hughes [GulfBusiness] Pulse Nigeria

For those who love a touch of vintage with their luxury, the iPhone 4S Elite Gold might be the perfect choice. Covered in 8,800 hand-stitched diamonds and featuring rare gems like sapphire, this phone is a showcases meticulous craftsmanship.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: The world's most expensive feather was sold for ₦68 million, here's why

iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition [Facebook]
iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

A creation by Stuart Hughes, the iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition features a rose design crafted from 500 flawless diamonds. The phone's body is also made of solid rose gold, making it a luxurious piece.

ADVERTISEMENT
Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme [GourmetdeMexico]
Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme [GourmetdeMexico] Pulse Nigeria

This phone is plated with 271 grams of solid gold and features 138 diamonds. It might be a little heavy for one-handed texting, but hey, for that price, you might not mind.

iPhone 3G Kings Button [Mytour]
iPhone 3G Kings Button [Mytour] Pulse Nigeria

This phone features a skull made out of 138 diamonds with eyes made from two emeralds. While the design might not be for everyone, it’s certainly unique.

ADVERTISEMENT
Diamond Crypto Smartphone [Pinterest]
Diamond Crypto Smartphone [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

This phone is made of platinum and encrusted with diamonds. It also boasts advanced security features to keep your crypto transactions and your phone safe.

Goldvish Le Million [PhoneArena]
Goldvish Le Million [PhoneArena] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This phone is made of solid white gold and features 18-carat white diamonds. It also comes with a concierge service, which adds to the luxurious feel.

Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot [TrendyMen]
Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot [TrendyMen] Pulse Nigeria

The phone is made from 18-karat gold and adorned with black diamonds, which are known for their rarity and high value.

ADVERTISEMENT
Goldvish Revolution [aBlogtoWatch]
Goldvish Revolution [aBlogtoWatch] Pulse Nigeria

The Goldvish Revolution is a luxury mobile phone created by Goldvish, a Swiss company renowned for crafting high-end mobile devices. The Goldvish Revolution is made from premium materials including 18-carat gold, diamonds, and high-quality leather.

Vertu Signature Cobra [MensXP]
Vertu Signature Cobra [MensXP] Pulse Nigeria

This phone features a cobra wrapped around the body made from precious stones and metals. It’s a bold design that’s sure to turn heads.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: The most expensive house in the world costs ₦252bn, here’s what’s special about it

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people, and covered the international BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow, Russia in 2023. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Banky W and Adesua Etomi went from an onscreen couple in 'The Wedding Party' to a couple in real life [TWP]

How big wedding ceremonies became the most attractive option for Nigerians

Garden of Eden [Pixels]

The Garden of Eden is believed to be in one of these 5 places

African countries where porn is banned[Cosmopolitan]

10 African countries where porn is banned

How often should you wash your jeans [guardian]

Here's how often you should wash your jeans