10 most expensive phones in the world

These phones have top-of-the-line features and cutting-edge technology, but the real reason for their sky-high prices lies in the extravagant materials and designs used in their creation.

Let’s take a peek at 10 of the most expensive phones in the world.

1. Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond – $48.5 Million

This phone takes the crown for the most expensive phone ever made. Crafted from 24-carat gold and featuring a massive pink diamond on the back, the Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 is a true conversation starter, if you can afford to have the conversation.

2. iPhone 4S Elite Gold by Stuart Hughes – $9.4 Million

For those who love a touch of vintage with their luxury, the iPhone 4S Elite Gold might be the perfect choice. Covered in 8,800 hand-stitched diamonds and featuring rare gems like sapphire, this phone is a showcases meticulous craftsmanship.

3. iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition – $8 Million

A creation by Stuart Hughes, the iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition features a rose design crafted from 500 flawless diamonds. The phone's body is also made of solid rose gold, making it a luxurious piece.

4. Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme – $3.2 million

This phone is plated with 271 grams of solid gold and features 138 diamonds. It might be a little heavy for one-handed texting, but hey, for that price, you might not mind.

5. iPhone 3G Kings Button – $2.5 million

This phone features a skull made out of 138 diamonds with eyes made from two emeralds. While the design might not be for everyone, it’s certainly unique.

6. Diamond Crypto Smartphone – $1.3 million

This phone is made of platinum and encrusted with diamonds. It also boasts advanced security features to keep your crypto transactions and your phone safe.

7. Goldvish Le Million – $1 million

This phone is made of solid white gold and features 18-carat white diamonds. It also comes with a concierge service, which adds to the luxurious feel.

8. Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot – $1 million

The phone is made from 18-karat gold and adorned with black diamonds, which are known for their rarity and high value.

9. Goldvish Revolution – $488,150

The Goldvish Revolution is a luxury mobile phone created by Goldvish, a Swiss company renowned for crafting high-end mobile devices. The Goldvish Revolution is made from premium materials including 18-carat gold, diamonds, and high-quality leather.

10. Vertu Signature Cobra – $310,000

This phone features a cobra wrapped around the body made from precious stones and metals. It’s a bold design that’s sure to turn heads.

