The right way to store onions so they last longer

Onions are a key ingredient in many of our favourite meals. They add flavour to soups, stews, salads, and more.

But sometimes, we buy onions only to find them sprouting or rotting before we get a chance to use them. This can be frustrating and wasteful.

Let’s explore simple and effective ways to store onions so they stay good and ready to use whenever you need them.

1. Keep them in a cool, dry place

Onions like it cool and dry. Avoid storing onions near stoves, ovens, or places that get a lot of sunlight, as heat can make them spoil faster.

2. Let them breathe

Air circulation is important for keeping onions fresh. Instead of plastic bags, which trap moisture, use mesh bags or baskets. You can also reuse the mesh bags that oranges or other fruits come in. This allows air to flow around the onions, helping to prevent mould and sprouting.

3. Don't store onions with potatoes

It might seem handy to store all your veggies together, but onions and potatoes don't mix well in storage. Potatoes release moisture and gases that can cause onions to spoil quickly. Keep them in separate places to make both last longer.

4. Avoid refrigeration for whole onions

Putting whole onions in the refrigerator isn't the best idea. The cold temperature can make them soft and soggy because of the moisture inside the fridge. However, if you've already cut an onion, you should store the leftover piece in the refrigerator. Wrap it tightly in plastic wrap or place it in a sealed container, and use it within a few days.

5. Check them regularly

It's a good habit to look over your stored onions every so often. Remove any onions that show signs of spoiling, like soft spots, mould, or a bad smell. This prevents one bad onion from ruining the rest.

6. Use or freeze excess onions

If you have more onions than you can use before they go bad, consider chopping and freezing them. Frozen onions work great for cooked dishes like soups and stir-fries. Simply peel, chop, and place them in freezer bags. Be sure to label the bags with the date.

7. Keep them away from light

Light can encourage onions to sprout. Store them in a dark place or in a container that blocks out light. If you don't have a dark spot, consider covering them with a cloth that still allows for air circulation.

With these tips, you'll always have good onions on hand when you need them.

