Vacation Slay: Ayra Starr’s style is the guide to a Hot Girl Summer

A Hot Girl Summer was a term coined by rapper Megan Thee Stallion. According to later.com it means body positivity, self-empowerment, and enjoying life to the fullest without being constrained by societal expectations. Ayra Starr embodies that philosophy.

If you take style lessons from Ayra, you can seamlessly transition from a day-look to window shopping to laying on the beach to a night out partying with friends.

Even if you're not going on an international or African adventure, embarking on a cross-country trip can still be a worthwhile and rewarding summer vacation. So, it is important to ensure that you look your absolute best during your getaway.

Here’s how to do it, the Ayra Starr way:

Day looks

For the days on the beach or touring the city, here’s what to wear.

A top and mini skirt

A top and mini skirt paired with a jacket are perfect for sightseeing and then chilling by the beachside.

Shorts and a crop top

Although Ayra wore this outfit at night, we believe that a shorts and crop top would be the best outfit for a day of sightseeing. It aids freedom and mobility, and it looks gorgeous too.

A sexy bikini

Nothing screams summer body more than a woman looking absolutely gorgeous in a colourful bikini.

Night looks

A perfect night look is fun, comfortable and sexy. Ayra Star absolutely slays with her amazing selection of sheer fabrics and captivating prints.

Floral train

This floral print with a train is ideal for clubbing or a dinner date.

Leopard slit