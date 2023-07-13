ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

Vacation Slay: Ayra Starr’s style is the guide to a Hot Girl Summer

Temi Iwalaiye

Ladies, what clothes should be in your vacation travelling bag?

A guide to slaying during summer vacation by Ayra Starr [Instagram]
A guide to slaying during summer vacation by Ayra Starr [Instagram]

Recommended articles

A Hot Girl Summer was a term coined by rapper Megan Thee Stallion. According to later.com it means body positivity, self-empowerment, and enjoying life to the fullest without being constrained by societal expectations. Ayra Starr embodies that philosophy.

If you take style lessons from Ayra, you can seamlessly transition from a day-look to window shopping to laying on the beach to a night out partying with friends.

Even if you're not going on an international or African adventure, embarking on a cross-country trip can still be a worthwhile and rewarding summer vacation. So, it is important to ensure that you look your absolute best during your getaway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s how to do it, the Ayra Starr way:

For the days on the beach or touring the city, here’s what to wear.

ADVERTISEMENT

A top and mini skirt paired with a jacket are perfect for sightseeing and then chilling by the beachside.

Although Ayra wore this outfit at night, we believe that a shorts and crop top would be the best outfit for a day of sightseeing. It aids freedom and mobility, and it looks gorgeous too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing screams summer body more than a woman looking absolutely gorgeous in a colourful bikini.

A perfect night look is fun, comfortable and sexy. Ayra Star absolutely slays with her amazing selection of sheer fabrics and captivating prints.

ADVERTISEMENT

This floral print with a train is ideal for clubbing or a dinner date.

Ayra wore leopard print criss-cross top and a high slit skirt is another look you can wear for an evening of fine-dining while on vacation. You can opt for the gown version of this look for a fun, sultry evening out.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Exploring Ghana

8 things to expect as a Nigerian travelling to Ghana for first time

5 outfits for 5 days of work [Instagram/annaebiere]

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Anna Banner

Ghana Independence Square, Accra

I travelled to Ghana on a budget, here’s how you can do it too

Signs your man is narcissistic and controlling [istockphoto]

Ladies, here are 5 signs your man is narcissistic and controlling