VGMA 23: Kidi, Samini, Cina Soul, 7 other best-dressed celebrities at the industry awards

The event took place Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Accra Conference Centre to celebrate and honour some major stakeholders and creatives within the music sphere in Ghana and beyond.

Our celebrities did not disappoint, as usual, they made very laudable fashion statements for its pre-event that leaves us in even higher anticipation for its main event which is today, May 7, 2022, at the same venue.

Samini, Kidi, Kofi Kinata, Epixode, Amada Jissih, Gambo amongst many others were the stars that left us spellbound with their red carpet appearances.

See Photos below :

Cina Soul

The songstress came through with an edgy, sophisticated yet elegant style wearing a seemingly cosseted jumpsuit apparel.

2. Samini

The dancehall artiste reminded us again how timeless and classic he is wearing a wine tuxedo paired with great fitted black pants and a matching bow tie.

3. KiDi

KiDi did his thing again! The Touch It singer looked dapper in slightly faded blue Daily Paper denim jackets and pants. He looked ‘dope’.

Pulse Ghana

4. Kuami Eugene

The multiple award-winning vocalists gave us some extra effect with his look. Masked in a black face-case, he rocked his black Daily Paper jacket and pants.

Pulse Ghana

5. Prince David Osei

The actor got in touch with his African side by wearing an all-black kaftan which looked, in one word, ethereal.

Pulse Ghana

AJ Sarpong

Our host of the night, AJ Sarpong took us on a style ride with multiple fashionable looks. She had to be on our fashion ‘MVP’ list.

Pulse Ghana

7. Ama Nova

Budding singer Ama Nova did not come to play, she indeed came to slay. If ‘colours’ were the category, then she walks away with the trophy.

Pulse Ghana

8. Giovanni Cale and Chrystal Kane -Aryee

Our red-carpet host served it to us hot. Giovanni and Chrystal both looked ready as prepared wearing matching hats to their lovely outfits.

Pulse Ghana

10. Epixode

The reigning dancehall artiste wowed us with a creative fashionable piece on the red carpet. His white blazer and pants had photo imprints that told a story.