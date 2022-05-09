VGMA best dressed males: KiDi, Majid, Mawuli Gavor stood out on the red carpet

They turned out for music’s biggest night in bespoke kaftans, sharp suits, tailored tuxedos, and dapper duds.

Celebrities like KiDi, Majid Michel, and Mawuli Gavor amongst many others were the men that left us speechless with their rich looks.

Here are your best dressed male celebs

1. KiDi

The winner of this year's Artiste of the Year, KiDi, displayed class in a tailored tuxedo and it was entirely stunning. He accessorised the look with just the right amount of touch.

2. Mawuli Gavor

Mawuli Gavor took it a notch higher wearing a two-colored fitted blazer and matching pants on the carpets and had the ladies gagging about his dapper look.

3. Kinaata

The Taadi Singer proved his style perfection as he tried a bold fashion statement colour-blocking with his blazer and pants and it worked excellently.

5. James Gardiner

James Gardiner went all African as he served the very best Kaftan styles for the night as the red-carpet host of the 23rd edition of VGMA.

6. Joe Mettle

King of bespoke African apparel, Joe Mettle gave us more with a less fashion statement in his regal kaftan and we loved every bit of it.

7. Camido

Camido took it a notch higher with a leather jacket and matching pants for the red carpet like the rockstar he is and it was absolutely captivating.

8. Wessley Kesse

Wessley Kesse the Tiktok King came in looking very classy in a green and black blazer with matching pants. He is indeed a style icon.

9. Majid Michel

The movie gem, Majid came on the red-carpet looking flawless in a rich looking Agbada of wine color and his presence was felt in its fulness.