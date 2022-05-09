RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

VGMA best dressed males: KiDi, Majid, Mawuli Gavor stood out on the red carpet

Authors:

Daniel Nti

The ladies weren’t the only ones nailing the style and fashion moments on the red carpet at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) at the Accra Conference Centre on Saturday, May 7.

Best male dressed at VGMA23
Best male dressed at VGMA23

The VGMA red carpet is often visually stimulating. We witnessed very brilliant and diverse styles in one place, especially from the men in the creative industry.

Recommended articles

They turned out for music’s biggest night in bespoke kaftans, sharp suits, tailored tuxedos, and dapper duds.

Celebrities like KiDi, Majid Michel, and Mawuli Gavor amongst many others were the men that left us speechless with their rich looks.

Here are your best dressed male celebs

1. KiDi

The winner of this year's Artiste of the Year, KiDi, displayed class in a tailored tuxedo and it was entirely stunning. He accessorised the look with just the right amount of touch.

KiDi
KiDi Pulse Ghana

2. Mawuli Gavor

Mawuli Gavor took it a notch higher wearing a two-colored fitted blazer and matching pants on the carpets and had the ladies gagging about his dapper look.

Mawuli Gavor
Mawuli Gavor Pulse Ghana

3. Kinaata

The Taadi Singer proved his style perfection as he tried a bold fashion statement colour-blocking with his blazer and pants and it worked excellently.

Kofi Kinaata
Kofi Kinaata Pulse Ghana

5. James Gardiner

James Gardiner went all African as he served the very best Kaftan styles for the night as the red-carpet host of the 23rd edition of VGMA.

James Gardiner
James Gardiner Pulse Ghana

6. Joe Mettle

King of bespoke African apparel, Joe Mettle gave us more with a less fashion statement in his regal kaftan and we loved every bit of it.

Joe Mettle
Joe Mettle Pulse Ghana

7. Camido

Camido took it a notch higher with a leather jacket and matching pants for the red carpet like the rockstar he is and it was absolutely captivating.

Camidoh
Camidoh Pulse Ghana

8. Wessley Kesse

Wessley Kesse the Tiktok King came in looking very classy in a green and black blazer with matching pants. He is indeed a style icon.

.Wesley Kesse
.Wesley Kesse Pulse Ghana

9. Majid Michel

The movie gem, Majid came on the red-carpet looking flawless in a rich looking Agbada of wine color and his presence was felt in its fulness.

Majid Michel
Majid Michel Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Daniel Nti Daniel Nti A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

6 ways to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period

How to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period [Credit: DAN]

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

Condom

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

8 weird reasons why women moan and make sounds during s*x

Black couple