Friday, May 6, was Industry Night and Saturday, May 7, was the main event.
VGMA23: What Ghanaian celebrities wore to the event
The 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards happened on two nights at the Grand Arena (Accra International Conference Center) on Friday and Saturday.
The two-day event was not all about music, but also fashion. Celebrities showed off their best outfits.
In fact the Red Carpet was spectacularly glamourous!
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh