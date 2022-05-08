RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

VGMA23: What Ghanaian celebrities wore to the event

Evans Effah

The 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards happened on two nights at the Grand Arena (Accra International Conference Center) on Friday and Saturday.

Red carpet looks at VGMA23
Red carpet looks at VGMA23

Friday, May 6, was Industry Night and Saturday, May 7, was the main event.

The two-day event was not all about music, but also fashion. Celebrities showed off their best outfits.

In fact the Red Carpet was spectacularly glamourous!

Kofi Kinaata
Kofi Kinaata Pulse Ghana
VGMA23 red carpet looks.
VGMA23 red carpet looks. Pulse Ghana
Red carpet looks
Red carpet looks Pulse Ghana
AJ Sarpong
AJ Sarpong Pulse Ghana
Check out red carpet looks
Check out red carpet looks Pulse Ghana
K.K Fosu
K.K Fosu Pulse Ghana
Red carpet look at the VGMA23
Red carpet look at the VGMA23 Pulse Ghana
Fashionista Osebo
Fashionista Osebo Pulse Ghana
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
Rocky Dawuni was also on the red carpet.
Rocky Dawuni was also on the red carpet. Pulse Ghana
Musician Bisa Kdei
Musician Bisa Kdei Pulse Ghana
Check out red carpet looks
Check out red carpet looks Pulse Ghana
Actress Lydia Forson
Actress Lydia Forson Pulse Ghana
Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene Pulse Ghana
VGMA23
VGMA23 Pulse Ghana
KiDi and Cina Soul
KiDi and Cina Soul Pulse Ghana

