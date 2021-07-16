RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

What happens to you when shot?(Pulse Contributor’s Opinion)

In Ghana, at least 10 people are shot every day. Gun violence has put a lot of fear in people because it can disable you if lucky. The worse that can happen is death due to the effectiveness of guns. Beyond the hole created by bullets when they penetrate the flesh, there is more damage done internally. So what happens to you when you are shot?

Let us first look at how a gun fires a pullet. When the gun's trigger is pulled, a hammer hits the bottom of the case containing the bullet and an inflammable powder. On impact, the powder ignites and shoots the bullet towards the pre-determined location. The case which contained the bullet and powder will fall off.

Now let’s look at what the bullet does to the human target. The bullet enters your body at a fast speed and your flesh absorbs the large momentum (force) associated with the bullet. The momentum is displaced in your body creating cavities due to the expansion of the bullet. This can cause serious damage to the internal organs or bones even if they were not hit.

The bullet doesn’t stop abruptly on impact. It travels for a while through the body before halting. You can survive if the bullet does not hit any delicate organ or tissue. But if it misses any delicate organ, there is a high probability of survival. You may ask: Can you die when your arm is short? Yes, you can! The arm contains arteries and veins which transport blood. A shot can rupture these vessels and cause a large volume of blood loss. Without due intervention, death comes next.

What should you do when you or someone else is shot? First, call the ambulance for help. If the wound is bleeding a lot, apply pressure on it to lessen the bleeding. Plug the whole which a gauze (cotton wool) and petroleum jelly to control the bleeding. If you were shot in the chest or rib, tightly cover the bullet hole to prevent collapsing the lungs until help arrives.

WAYS TO AVOID BEING SHOT

  • Avoid dangerous neighborhoods
  • Where bulletproof vests where needed 
  • Don’t join gangs
  • Don’t do or sell hard drugs
  • Avoid fighting with strangers
  • Don’t trespass on people’s properties
  • Don’t engage in armed robbery 

The probability of being shot is something you can’t control. To not be an easy victim, watch what you do or say and stay safe.

