What to do when you suspect a gas leak in the kitchen

Once you smell gas anywhere in your home, do well to open the windows or doors to allow in fresh air and to take out the smell of gas.

Do not light a match or candle. Avoid naked flames

Even if it’s a faint smell of gas, ensure there is no naked flame around you, especially where you smell the gas the most. Also, do not turn any light switches or anything that can cause a spark on or off.

Turn off the gas

Turn off the gas at the mains tap using the valve or handle near the regulator.

Step away from the house for a while