Here are 3 reasons catfish is better than tilapia

But hold on – could it be that tilapia, as delicious as it is, might be overrated, especially considering how expensive it is? Here are three reasons why catfish could be your new favorite fish.

Less bones more fish

Firstly, let's talk about the 'meat' of the matter. Catfish boasts a generous amount of flesh compared to tilapia.

While enjoying a plate of tilapia, you might find yourself constantly looking out for fish bones and coming across soggy sections that are less than appealing.

In contrast, catfish presents a meaty feast, allowing you to dive into your meal without having to look out for fish bones every three seconds.

Catfish has better nutritional value

As you grow older, nutrition becomes a key player. While tilapia is a protein-rich option, it's not always the best choice for everyone, particularly the older folks.

It can sometimes worsen health issues, which is not what you want from your dinner. Enter catfish, a contender in the nutritional ring.

This fish is not only delicious but also packed with beneficial nutrients, making it a friendlier option for those watching their health.

Catfish tastes better

Now, onto the taste test. If you haven't tried catfish yet, you're missing out on something good. It's like the difference between a good day and a great day.

Catfish, when cooked to perfection, offers a depth of flavor that tilapia might struggle to match. It's the kind of taste that makes you pause mid-chew and wonder where this fish has been all your life.

So, before you pledge your eternal loyalty to tilapia, why not give catfish a chance? Find a renowned catfish joint and let your taste buds embark on a delightful journey.

