October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. It is an annual campaign to increase the awareness of the disease which is by far the most common cancer in women worldwide. About 1.38 million new cases and 458,000 deaths are recorded from breast cancer each year according to the WHO.

Though common, there is currently insufficient knowledge on the causes of breast cancer, so early detection of the disease remains the cornerstone of breast cancer control and this is why regular breast screening is important.

Breast Cancer screening facilitates early detection of the disease since it involves checking the breasts for cancer before one starts showing signs and symptoms of the disease. Women whose breast cancer is detected at an early stage have a much higher rate of survival in the first five years after cancer has been found.

Get Checked. Early detection of breasts cancer can go a long way in treating and stopping the cancer.

The various breast screening methods include Breast Self Examination, Clinical Breast Examination, Mammography, Breast MRI and Ultrasound. In Ghana. Lydia Contraceptives has partnered with some healthcare facilities on the occasion of Breast Cancer Awareness month to offer free breast screening for women in Accra. These medical centres are; Sanford Hospital in Adenta, King David Hospital, Spintex and SDA Clinic, Gbawe.

October is all about breast cancer victim support and awarenes

Visit any of these hospitals and get your breast examined for free or call the Lydia Contact Center on 1221 for direction.