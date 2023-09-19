ADVERTISEMENT
7 possible reasons relationships don't last

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

In recent times couple goals are not a thing anymore, couples seem to be splitting up for unknown reasons.

possible reasons for breakups

This makes us question if relationships are worth the hype or if there is something we may be getting wrong.

Though there may be several factors undermining the longevity of several relationships, let’s explore 7 possible reasons, relationships are not lasting as long as they should.

Lack of Communication: Effective communication is vital in any relationship.

When couples don't communicate openly, honestly, and respectfully, misunderstandings and conflicts can escalate, leading to a breakdown in the relationship.

Trust Issues: Trust is the foundation of a healthy relationship. When trust is broken due to lies, infidelity, or other breaches of confidence, it can be challenging to rebuild, and the relationship may not survive.

Unwillingness to compromise: Every relationship comes to a point where one has to bend for the other. If both partners are unable to make some sacrifices for each other, that relationship may not stand the test of time.

Unrealistic Expectations: Unrealistic expectations about what a relationship should be like can lead to disappointment and dissatisfaction.

It’s not always going to be unicorns and rainbows so it's important for couples to have realistic expectations and work together to meet each other's needs.

Infidelity: Cheating and infidelity can cause immense hurt and trust issues.

While some couples can work through infidelity, others may find it irreparable.

Falling for superficial qualities: Another reason could be that when most people go in for a partner, they focus on just the physical appearance.

However, things begin to crumble apart the moment reality sets in.

External Influences: Sometimes, external influences such as meddling family members or friends can negatively impact a relationship, especially if they contribute to conflicts or division between partners.

It's important to note that every relationship is unique, and the reasons for its success or failure can vary.

Additionally, some relationships may not be meant to last, as individuals may outgrow them or find themselves incompatible over time.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.
