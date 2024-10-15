ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

Is your laptop camera spying on you? Here's why you should always cover it

Anna Ajayi

Taking simple precautions can help keep your privacy safe and protected.

Is your laptop camera spying on you? [Lifewire]
Is your laptop camera spying on you? [Lifewire]

That tiny camera staring back at you from your laptop screen may be great for video chats and online meetings, but did you know that it could also be a window for someone to peek into your personal life without you knowing?

Recommended articles

Yes, it's possible for hackers to access your laptop camera remotely. But don't worry! You can bypass this.

Your laptop camera can be accessed by malicious software, called malware. Hackers use tricks like phishing emails or fake software updates to get you to download this malware. Once installed, they can turn on your camera without the little light even blinking. This means they could potentially see and record whatever you're doing in front of your computer.

ADVERTISEMENT

There have been cases where people discovered that their cameras were spying on them. For example, some hackers have been caught watching people through their webcams and even blackmailing them. It's not just something that happens in movies; it's a real concern.

Your privacy is important. No one wants a stranger watching them at home. Covering your laptop camera is a simple step to ensure that even if someone gains access, they won't see anything.

1. Use a webcam cover: You can buy small, sliding covers that stick over your camera. They are easy to use—just slide it open when you need the camera and close it when you're done.

ADVERTISEMENT
Use a webcam cover [CNET]
Use a webcam cover [CNET] Pulse Nigeria

2. Use tape or a sticker: If you don't have a webcam cover, a piece of opaque tape or a small sticker works just as well. Make sure it's something that won't leave a sticky residue when removed.

3. Disable the camera: Go into your laptop's settings and disable the camera when you're not using it. This adds an extra layer of security.

  • Regularly update your operating system and antivirus software. Updates often include patches for security vulnerabilities.
  • Don't open emails from unknown senders, and be cautious when downloading files or software.
  • Protect your accounts with strong, unique passwords to prevent unauthorized access.
ADVERTISEMENT

Just like your camera, your microphone can be accessed without your knowledge. Consider muting or disabling it when not in use. Some people even use a dedicated microphone blocker.

Disable your laptop microphone when not in use [TechRepublic]
Disable your laptop microphone when not in use [TechRepublic] Pulse Nigeria

Covering your laptop camera is a quick and easy way to protect yourself. It might seem like a small step, but it can make a big difference in keeping your private life private.

ALSO READ: 5 things you won’t believe could be spying on you

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cameroon still kept it's colonial name [Newafricanmagazine]

5 African countries still using their colonial names - just like Nigeria

High-speed internet, mobile apps, online payments: how betting companies influenced Africa's digitalization

High-speed internet, mobile apps, online payments: how betting companies influenced Africa's digitalisation

Some animals can survive without food for months [EnviroNewsNigeria]

These animals can survive without food for months

Berla Mundi's B.You Conference ignites hope in young women at second edition

Berla Mundi's B.You Conference ignites hope in young women at second edition