10 sex positions that are more fun than doggy style

news

Love it or hate it, you've probably done it doggy style at some point in your sexcapades. And though the name leaves a lot to be desired (seriously, who came up with that?), this position offers up lots of benefits so you get the most bang for your, um, bang.

For starters, this is the perfect angle for some G-spot stimulation with easy access for bonus clitoral stimulation. Plus, it's a super-hot view for both of you (if you face a mirror), andyou can pretty much do it anywhere.

Even with all those sexy perks, sometimes you still want to change things up. So try out some new sex positions from behind that are still in the doggy family.

The Hot Seat

How to do it: Have your partner sit on the edge of a bed or a chair and lower yourself down, facing away.

Why it's hot: "This position is great for control," says sexologist Megan Stubbs, Ed.D. You can use your feet as leverage on the floor to move at the angle and speed that you want. Plus, your partner's hands are free to stimulate your clit or your breasts.

Stand And Deliver

How to do it: Bend at the waist as your partner stands behind you and enters you from the rear.

Why it's hot: This version screams "gotta have you now," heat-of-the-moment passion, and the angle offers even deeper penetration, says Stubbs. Plus, this is a great one for the shower.

Seated Wheelbarrow

How to do it: Place your hands on the floor and have your partner pull your waist so your legs are on either side of his hips.

Why it's hot: Turn things upside down for a new sensation and view for your partner. They'll be fully supported on the bed, so it'll be easy to control the movement and help keep you balanced. From here, your partner is also hands-free to experiment with a little anal play, if you're into that.

Spoon

How to do it: Get into the spooning position, with your partner as the big spoon. Bring your knees up slightly and have them enter you from behind.

Why it's hot: Spooning captures the intimacy of a rear entry position better than classic doggy. You're closer together with both hands free to touch each other, and it's the ideal wake-up-and-bang position to start your day off right.

The Snake

How to do it: Lie on your belly with your legs straight behind you and your hips raised. Have him penetrate you from behind.

Why it's hot: Your legs are close together in this position, making your partner feel bigger during penetration. You can also reach under yourself to stimulate your clit with your hands or a sex toy.

Wheelbarrow

How to do it: Get on all fours on the floor and have your partner pick you up by your hips to enter you. Wrap your legs around them for stability.

Why it's hot: If you're looking to add a little adventure in the bedroom, here you go. This one will require some arm strength on your part, as well as balance for your partner, so if you're looking for a combo workout and sex sesh, this is it.

Seated Rear Entry

How to do it: Have your partner sit on a bed or the ground and lower yourself down, facing away.

Why it's hot: You get the hot factor of doggy with the control that cowgirl allows. Since you're leading the motions in this one, he can use his hands to stimulate any erogenous parts of your body. Give those nipples some love, dude.

Reverse Cowgirl

How to: Your partner lies on their back; you straddle them, facing their feet.

Why it's hot: Speaking of cowgirl...this position still technically qualifies as rear-entry, but it puts you in complete control. Your partner gets a great view of your backside, and you get to do what you please. Have your partner bend one, or both legs, for you to grind your clit against for some added pleasure.

Leapfrog

How to: Get on your hands and knees, then, keeping hips raised, rest your head and arms on the bed.

Why it's hot: This position allows for some super deeper penetration-and gives you a chance to rest a bit at the same time. Not to mention, your hands are totally free to give your clit some love. Win, win, win.

Corkscrew

How to: Rest your hip and forearm on the edge of a bed or bench, and press your thighs together. Your partner stands and straddles you, entering from behind.

Why it's hot: Keeping your legs pressed together during this sex position allows for a tighter hold as your partner thrusts. And you can take control from here, too: Try thrusting your hips slightly to match or create the tempo that feels hot AF for you.