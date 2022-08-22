RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Womens Health

5 reasons fingering may cause bleeding

Temi Iwalaiye

Fingering is part of the act of s*xual foreplay, it involves using the fingers to stimulate a woman’s v*gina.

Here is why fingering can cause bleeding [Latestly]
Here is why fingering can cause bleeding [Latestly]

Fingering is usually a safe activity for those who do not want to be penetrated or get pregnant.

Most women might even prefer fingering to actual penetration because it hurts less and causes more orgasms. However, some women might bleed during fingering. Why does this happen?

Whatever happens in the vaginal region must be done with proper lubrication - either naturally or with lube. If the lady isn’t properly lubricated, then it’s going to hurt and might cause bleeding.

If you are going down on a woman with your fingers, then your nails should be cut until there is nothing there. The vagina is a delicate area, and it can get scratched by fingernails.

If a virgin is being fingered, it can also stretch or break the hymen and when the hymen stretches or sometimes breaks.

Rough fingering can lead to bleeding. Fingering can be like sex and sometimes if it is too rough if the person fingering isn’t gentle.

Vaginal infections can lead to bleeding during fingering. STIs may cause some drops of blood even when you are not on your period and you might believe that fingering is causing bleeding. Chlamydia, cervicitis and other STIs can cause spotting.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here is why fingering can cause bleeding [Latestly]

5 reasons fingering may cause bleeding