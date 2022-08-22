5 reasons fingering may cause bleeding

Fingering is usually a safe activity for those who do not want to be penetrated or get pregnant.

Most women might even prefer fingering to actual penetration because it hurts less and causes more orgasms. However, some women might bleed during fingering. Why does this happen?

1. Lack of lubrication

Whatever happens in the vaginal region must be done with proper lubrication - either naturally or with lube. If the lady isn’t properly lubricated, then it’s going to hurt and might cause bleeding.

2. Fingernails scratch

If you are going down on a woman with your fingers, then your nails should be cut until there is nothing there. The vagina is a delicate area, and it can get scratched by fingernails.

3. Stretched hymen

If a virgin is being fingered, it can also stretch or break the hymen and when the hymen stretches or sometimes breaks.

4. Rough fingering

Rough fingering can lead to bleeding. Fingering can be like sex and sometimes if it is too rough if the person fingering isn’t gentle.

5. STIs