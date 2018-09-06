5 reasons to add anal to your sex menu

news

If you're on the fence about trying anal, you've probably got a lot of questions: Is it safe? What's it like? Is there any chance I'll poop mid-deed (a legit concern!)? And, possibly the most important question of all: Are there any benefits of anal sex? Like, can I even have an orgasm from that?

Some people swear by anal sex , while others back away from it (sorry, had to). But rest assured, if you do decide to try anal, there are some serious advantages to taking the back route next time you want to get it on.

1. There’s basically zero chance of getting preggers.

Obviously, without the P in the V, it’s way less likely any swimmers slip through to fertilize an egg-a major pro if your biggest concern during sex is possible pregnancy. “Although some sperm do rarely manage to swim down to the vagina, it's pretty unusual,” says Mary Jane Minkin, M.D., clinical professor, obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at Yale School of Medicine.

Keep in mind, that doesn’t mean you should skip protection, considering you still risk STDs, and infections like bacterial vaginosis, notes Minkin. To avoid this, use a condom, and don't go right back to PIV sex after anal (or at least switch condoms before you do).

2. You can have an intense orgasm.

Yes, the big O is 100 percent possible during anal. You can actually experience an anal orgasm in a few different ways. "There are shared nerves from the anterior wall of the rectum to the vagina," explains Sheila Loanzon, M.D., an obstetrician and gynecologist, and a fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. “So it may be possible for sexual arousal to occur from rectal stimulation."

And, the legs of the clitoris actually go all the way back to the anus, which is why you can feel it in that sweet spot, too.

3. It’s a chance to try some new toys.

It’s not a good idea to go right from zero to penis if you’ve never tried anal before. Instead, Alicia Sinclair, sex coach and CEO of the anal wellness brand b-Vibe, suggests working your way up, starting with a finger or two, and then moving on to toys like anal beads or butt plugs.

And things can always get interesting when you start incorporating toys. Need some inspiration on how to kick off the fun? Check out some top butt plug picks-from classic options to ones that vibrate:

4. It's a chance to experiment with something new.

Trying something new in the bedroom is a great way to keep things interesting...and hot. Sinclair recommends starting off by incorporating anal with other things you know you like during sex. If you're a fan of clit stimulation, try that during anal. Do you like being submissive? Try that, too. From there, try out other new techniques: like anal play during penetrative sex, for example.

Just be sure to incorporate lube into whatever you try: You anus doesn't naturally lubricate the way your vag does, meaning you have to turn up the slippery sensation on your own. Check out this list of lubes that gynecologists recommend to help you find your best fit (literally).

5. You can get super-intimate with your S.O.

Like any sack session, you get real personal with your partner when having anal. You’re figuring out the best anal sex positions, placement, angle-all the things that make it more enjoyable. (Also, you need open communication. If something hurts, don’t be afraid to speak up.)

Women have told WomensHealthMag.com that anal cranked up their connection with a partner, while a small survey reports women found it emotionally positive and even more intimate than a regular romp.