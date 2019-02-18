Lingerie is a delicate undergarment not necessarily worn for comfort as opposed to usual underwear. Wearing the right type of undies under your clothes can make a huge difference in the way you carry and present yourself.

Usually, in luxurious silk, chiffon, lace, and lycra, the designs are intricate and worth every pesewa you spend.

Here are 6 types of lingerie every woman should own. From the basic essentials to that special day.

Lacy bodysuit

Bodysuits, teddies, camiknickers are all terms for this piece of undergarment. It’s an all one piece suit that fits like a one-piece swimsuit but of more sheer fabric.

Garter belt

A garter belt may look complicated and far-fetched at first glance I admit. But it’s actually quite contrary. A garter belt is made of straps that hold your stockings tight. They are usually paired with corset, bodysuit and bustier sets. Simply a must have especially for the lingerie newbies.

Camisole

A camisole also known as cami is essentially a tank top with decorative trimming. A loose-fitting undergarment for the upper body held up by shoulder fastenings. Camisoles classically feature tantalising lace trim around the bust and/or the bottom hem.

A few pieces in neutral tones is a must have in your closet whether as a practical undergarment for your tee or for a more sensual tease in the bedroom.

Matching sets

A matching bra and panty set is a must-have! Often, all it takes is a matching set to make a woman feel sexy in her own skin—it’s a treat ladies don’t always get to experience. They might seem expensive, but worth every pesewa you invest.

If not always, have a few for those rainy days (you know what I mean!).

Corset

A corset will curve out your stunning shape- slim your waist and emphasize your beautiful curves. Characteristically extending from your waist to your hips, a corset also known as a girdle can spice up your time in the bedchamber. Or simply put it on beneath your garment, tuck in the tummy and embrace your new self.

Gowns and Robes

Fell like a queen with a sheer lace gown cascading to the floor. Gowns and robes are essential women apparel which doesn’t have to be boring. These hot items add style and a fragile flair to your lingerie.

Feel good, confident and happy.