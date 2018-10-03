Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Apple cider vinegar might actually help your heartburn


Girl Smarts Apple cider vinegar might actually help your heartburn

So it's totally understandable why you might turn to some home remedies to extinguish that fire-STAT. One that's been making the rounds: drinking apple cider vinegar (ACV)...really.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Apple cider vinegar might actually help your heartburn (GETTY IMAGES)

Let's be honest: Heartburn is a relatively tame term for your chest and throat feeling like they're literally on fire-and when you have it, you'll do anything to get it TF gone.

So it's totally understandable why you might turn to some home remedies to extinguish that fire-STAT. One that's been making the rounds: drinking apple cider vinegar (ACV)...really.

I know what you're thinking: ACV kind of burns to begin with, so why on earth would I want to torture myself more? But there actually might be something to this.

I'm skeptical...can ACV really cure heartburn?

Okay, so "cure" is a strong word. The drinking-ACV-for-heartburn advice come from a few different websites and blogs, but most credit one college thesis paper from Arizona State University (so, it is not a peer-reviewed, published study).

Still, the paper's researcher-a graduate student-conducted a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, cross-over research study that had people either eat a meal with chili (and take nothing), take an antacid after a chili meal, eat chili that had apple cider vinegar added to it, or drink diluted ACV after eating the chili.

Those who had vinegar in any form seemed to do pretty well in the heartburn department (similarly to those who took antacids) but, the researcher said, more research is needed.

Other than that, there’s no reputable research on this. Still, this move "works for some individuals with mild heartburn,” says Ashkan Farhadi, M.D., a gastroenterologist at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center and director of MemorialCare Medical Group’s Digestive Disease Project in Fountain Valley, Calif.

So, why can ACV help mild heartburn?

When you have heartburn, the acid in your stomach travels up through your esophagus (which connects your throat and stomach) and irritates it, causing that burning, tight feeling in your chest.

Apple cider vinegar is a moderate acid that could theoretically bring down the pH of your stomach. “Then, the stomach doesn’t have to make its own acid,” Farhadi explains. “In a sense, by providing a mild acid, you’re stopping the stomach acid trigger.”

Here’s the thing: This doesn’t work for everyone and in some people, using ACV will make your heartburn even worse. If you’re having significant reflux and a lot of irritation, ACV going over your esophagus can irritate it, prompting those intense heartburn symptoms. “Apple cider vinegar may be helpful in mild cases, but it definitely doesn’t [help] in moderate to severe reflux,” Farhadi says.

If you’ve got a serious heartburn problem going on, it’s best to try OTC heartburn medications and, if that doesn’t help, see your doctor, Farhadi says.

But if you tend to just have a little heartburn after going to town on wasabi peas, guzzling a huge black coffee, or downing a glass of OJ, you can try adding a little ACV to your routine and see where that gets you. Farhadi recommends taking it on an empty stomach (that’s your best bet for bringing your stomach pH down), and having a teaspoon or so of ACV diluted in half a cup of water.

If it helps, great! If it doesn’t do jack or it feels like your heartburn is getting worse, it’s time to try some medication or see your doctor.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Recommended Articles

Health Tips: Are onions good for you? Health Tips Are onions good for you?
Girl Smarts: What's the difference between a canker sore and a cold sore? Girl Smarts What's the difference between a canker sore and a cold sore?
Girl Smarts: The 10 most intense ingrown hair-removal videos of all time Girl Smarts The 10 most intense ingrown hair-removal videos of all time
Girl Smarts: Jada Pinkett Smith just posted an insane abs photo with her Girl Smarts Jada Pinkett Smith just posted an insane abs photo with her
Girl Smarts: ‘DWTS’ pro Witney Carson says she felt 'gross' on the keto diet Girl Smarts ‘DWTS’ pro Witney Carson says she felt 'gross' on the keto diet
Girl Smarts: Wait, Ellen Pompeo might leave 'Grey's Anatomy' at the end of season 16 Girl Smarts Wait, Ellen Pompeo might leave 'Grey's Anatomy' at the end of season 16

Recommended Videos

Women's Lifestyle: 5 ways to prevent breast cancer Women's Lifestyle 5 ways to prevent breast cancer
Odd Enough: Okay, what exactly is borderline personality disorder? Odd Enough Okay, what exactly is borderline personality disorder?
Girl Smarts: Everything you need to know about season 15 of 'Grey's Anatomy' Girl Smarts Everything you need to know about season 15 of 'Grey's Anatomy'



Top Articles

1 Girl Smarts Does masturbation burn calories or am I kidding myself?bullet
2 Health Tips Are onions good for you?bullet
3 Odd Enough What the heck is this pimple on my eyelid?bullet
4 Girl Smarts Jenna Jameson says her 60-pound weight loss almost...bullet
5 Girl Smarts Jenna Jameson just shared a photo of her loose skin...bullet
6 Girl Smarts Considering the HCG diet? Here's what you need to knowbullet
7 Girl Smarts ‘DWTS’ pro Witney Carson says she felt 'gross'...bullet
8 Girl Smarts How to treat that pimple in your earbullet
9 Girl Smarts The 12 best foods for when you're...bullet
10 Sex & Relationships Wait, will anal sex make my butt...bullet

Related Articles

Health Tips Can you use apple cider vinegar to cure a UTI?
Dental Hack 5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home
Health Tips Should you really be drinking pickle juice after a workout?
Girl Smarts Is apple cider vinegar really all that?

Womens Health

Girl Smarts ‘I cut out dairy and gluten and got rid of my terrible heartburn’
Girl Smarts People are totally obsessed with this keto diet app
Brittany Williams lost 125 pounds cooking with an instant pot — So she wrote a cookbook
Girl Smarts Brittany Williams lost 125 pounds cooking with an instant pot — So she wrote a cookbook
Girl Smarts 11 keto crockpot recipes chock full of cheese and meat
X
Advertisement