Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Avril Lavigne says she 'couldn't get the f*ck out of bed' with lyme disease

It all started back in 2014, she told Billboard, when she started feeling unwell during a tour. According to Avril, she went from doctor to doctor, all asking the same thing, "I'm achy. I'm fatigued, I cannot get the f*ck out of bed-what the f*ck is wrong with me?"

  • Published:
play Avril Lavigne says she 'couldn't get the f*ck out of bed' with lyme disease (GETTY IMAGESAXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN)

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

When Avril Lavigne (you know, the singer of your go-to eighth grade anthem, "Sk8er Boi"), revealed she had Lyme disease back in 2015, it was a shock, to say the least. Now, the 34-year-old singer and songwriter is revealing even more about her struggle with the disease in an interview with Billboard.

It all started back in 2014, she told Billboard, when she started feeling unwell during a tour. According to Avril, she went from doctor to doctor, all asking the same thing, "I'm achy. I'm fatigued, I cannot get the f*ck out of bed-what the f*ck is wrong with me?"

As it got worse, Avril's friend put it together for her, suggesting she had Lyme disease-get this-because of a story arc on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when Yolanda Hadid was diagnosed with the disease. Avril ended up reaching out to Yolanda, who gave her the number for a Lyme specialist.

But a diagnosis didn't make things any easier. "I was in bed for f*cking two years," said Avril, adding that it felt like she was being "gaslighted" and "trapped" by her body.

Soon after her diagnosis, Avril went on antibiotic and antimalarial medication-a pretty common treatment for Lyme disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But, according to Avril, "[The Lyme disease] went undiagnosed for so long that I was kind of f*cked."

According to Avril, doctors still haven't figured out how to cure her of Lyme disease-which is why she's telling her story. "I don't want to talk about it. I don't want to relive it. But it's my responsibility," she said.

Avril's new song, "Head Above Water" is also her way of dealing with her disease and informing the public about it-she actually wrote it at her lowest point. "I had accepted that I was dying," she said. "And I felt in that moment like I was underwater and drowning, and I was trying to come up to gasp for air," hence the name of the song, she said.

Avril's also trying to educate people about Lyme disease though her foundation-Lyme disease has been added to the Avril Lavigne Foundation's supported causes.

According to Avril, there is a "silver-lining" to being bedridden for years dealing with chronic health issues: "I've really had the time to be able to just be present, instead of being, like, a machine," she said. "This is the first break I've ever taken since I was 15."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Recommended Articles

RHOC's Heather Dubrow says she doesn't like the keto diet RHOC's Heather Dubrow says she doesn't like the keto diet
Wtf is a 'complete protein'? Wtf is a 'complete protein'?
What is scorpio season and what does it mean for me? What is scorpio season and what does it mean for me?
Jenna Jameson says she the keto diet isn’t the only thing that’s helped her ‘blossom’ Jenna Jameson says she the keto diet isn’t the only thing that’s helped her ‘blossom’
Jazz Jennings says she had a ‘complication’ during her gender confirmation surgery Jazz Jennings says she had a ‘complication’ during her gender confirmation surgery
Can sipping aloe vera juice really help you lose weight? Can sipping aloe vera juice really help you lose weight?

Recommended Videos

3 ways to prevent stretch marks during pregnancy 3 ways to prevent stretch marks during pregnancy
Women's Lifestyle: 5 ways to prevent breast cancer Women's Lifestyle 5 ways to prevent breast cancer
Odd Enough: Okay, what exactly is borderline personality disorder? Odd Enough Okay, what exactly is borderline personality disorder?



Top Articles

1 12 reasons your boobs and nipples are itchy AFbullet
2 Jenna Jameson says she the keto diet isn’t the only thing that’s...bullet
3 Britney Spears just posted a video showing off her flat stomach and...bullet
4 Avril Lavigne says she 'couldn't get the f*ck out of bed' with...bullet
5 Meghan Markle just wore J.Crew boots and I need them ASAPbullet
6 19 crazy sex positions that have been missing from your lifebullet
7 Can sipping aloe vera juice really help you lose weight?bullet
8 Girl Smarts How to treat that pimple in your earbullet
9 Sex & Relationships 10 sex positions that are more fun...bullet
10 RHOC's Heather Dubrow says she doesn't like the keto dietbullet

Related Articles

Strategy 30 things that have disappeared as malls across America have died
Odd Enough ​Kelly Osborne's 10-Year Lyme disease battle left her feeling like 'a vegetable'
Tech Avril Lavigne accuses Mark Zuckerberg of 'promoting bullying' with his jab at Nickelback (FB)

Top Videos

1 Fertility Herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fastbullet

Womens Health

OMG Meghan Markle is a fan of Rothy's just like me
OMG Meghan Markle is a fan of Rothy's just like me
'RHOC's' Heather Dubrow says intermittent fasting is for 'skinny, tired people'
Mandy Moore says she loves working out at rise nation
Mandy Moore says she loves working out at rise nation
The HIIT workout routine you can do in 15 minutes flat
The HIIT workout routine you can do in 15 minutes flat
X
Advertisement