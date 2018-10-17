Britney Spears just posted a video showing off her flat stomach and wow, just wow

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

Fact: Britney Spears has amazing abs. So it’s not entirely shocking to see Britney in a belly-baring top, working what her...well, workouts gave her. But sometimes even she out-Britneys herself.

In her most recent video, Britney is wearing an abs-bearing crop top that reads "heartbreaker" that shows off just how jaw-dropping her stomach really is.

In the video, Britney does…pretty much everything. She cranks out a dumbbell overhead press with knee drive, lateral raises (again, with dumbbells), crunches on a BOSU ball, a cardio burst with jump rope, front raises, more lateral raises, and then even more front raises. (I'm out of breath just listing the moves.) The routine is pretty awesome, and she doesn’t even look like she’s sweating. “Long workout out today!!!” she captioned the video. “@selenagomez definitely helped me get through it.”

Britney has made it very clear on Instagram that she works hard for those abs. She said back in April that she was changing up her workout routine to get ready for her Piece of Me tour, and shared a video on Instagram of just how hard she was prepping.

She’s also been sharing workout videos that show her doing backbends and splits:

A bunch of back handsprings (as one does):

And salsa-ing with a friend:

Get it, Britney.