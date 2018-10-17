Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Britney Spears just posted a video showing off her flat stomach and wow, just wow

In her most recent video, Britney is wearing an abs-bearing crop top that reads "heartbreaker" that shows off just how jaw-dropping her stomach really is.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Britney Spears just posted a video showing off her flat stomach and wow, just wow play Britney Spears just posted a video showing off her flat stomach and wow, just wow (GETTY IMAGESGARETH CATTERMOLE/BCU18)

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Fact: Britney Spears has amazing abs. So it’s not entirely shocking to see Britney in a belly-baring top, working what her...well, workouts gave her. But sometimes even she out-Britneys herself.

In her most recent video, Britney is wearing an abs-bearing crop top that reads "heartbreaker" that shows off just how jaw-dropping her stomach really is.

 

In the video, Britney does…pretty much everything. She cranks out a dumbbell overhead press with knee drive, lateral raises (again, with dumbbells), crunches on a BOSU ball, a cardio burst with jump rope, front raises, more lateral raises, and then even more front raises. (I'm out of breath just listing the moves.) The routine is pretty awesome, and she doesn’t even look like she’s sweating. “Long workout out today!!!” she captioned the video. “@selenagomez definitely helped me get through it.”

Britney has made it very clear on Instagram that she works hard for those abs. She said back in April that she was changing up her workout routine to get ready for her Piece of Me tour, and shared a video on Instagram of just how hard she was prepping.

She’s also been sharing workout videos that show her doing backbends and splits:

View this post on Instagram

Gearing up for summer!!! #emo#77iP###emo#77iP##

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

 

A bunch of back handsprings (as one does):

 

And salsa-ing with a friend:

 

Get it, Britney.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Recommended Articles

What causes hangnails, exactly? What causes hangnails, exactly?
Selena Gomez reportedly had a ‘breakdown’ over her 'low white blood cell count' Selena Gomez reportedly had a ‘breakdown’ over her 'low white blood cell count'
Ariel Winter does not like dark chocolate and she’s not apologizing for it Ariel Winter does not like dark chocolate and she’s not apologizing for it
Trust me, you definitely don’t want to eat mango skin Trust me, you definitely don’t want to eat mango skin
19 crazy sex positions that have been missing from your life 19 crazy sex positions that have been missing from your life
What Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's body language says about their relationship What Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's body language says about their relationship

Recommended Videos

3 ways to prevent stretch marks during pregnancy 3 ways to prevent stretch marks during pregnancy
Women's Lifestyle: 5 ways to prevent breast cancer Women's Lifestyle 5 ways to prevent breast cancer
Odd Enough: Okay, what exactly is borderline personality disorder? Odd Enough Okay, what exactly is borderline personality disorder?



Top Articles

1 19 crazy sex positions that have been missing from your lifebullet
2 Health Tips This is why you keep getting nose bleedsbullet
3 Everything you need to know about clit piercingsbullet
4 Trust me, you definitely don’t want to eat mango skinbullet
5 Odd Enough What the heck is this pimple on my eyelid?bullet
6 A man in India had a worm removed from his eye and—wait,...bullet
7 Selena Gomez reportedly had a ‘breakdown’ over her 'low...bullet
8 What Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's body...bullet
9 Girl Smarts How to treat that pimple in your earbullet
10 So, what if my period blood is black?bullet

Related Articles

Tech The 50 worst TV shows in modern history, according to critics
Opinion Beto and Ted -- Who's ahead?
World The 52 places traveler: In Belgrade, nighttime is the right time
Tech 51 discontinued tech gadgets we once loved and will never see again
Tech The 50 best-selling albums of all time
Relationship Talk Everything you need to know about Sam Asghari, Britney Spears' boyfriend

Top Videos

1 Women Sex Health 5 reasons women don't always have orgasmsbullet
2 Fertility Herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fastbullet

Womens Health

OMG Meghan Markle is a fan of Rothy's just like me
OMG Meghan Markle is a fan of Rothy's just like me
'RHOC's' Heather Dubrow says intermittent fasting is for 'skinny, tired people'
Mandy Moore says she loves working out at rise nation
Mandy Moore says she loves working out at rise nation
The HIIT workout routine you can do in 15 minutes flat
The HIIT workout routine you can do in 15 minutes flat
X
Advertisement