Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Carmen Electra just posed nude at 46 and damn she looks good


Girl Smarts Carmen Electra just posed nude at 46 and damn she looks good

The 46-year-old model and actress posed for a nude photoshoot that shows off her flawless and fit physique.

  • Published:
Carmen Electra just posed nude at 46 and damn she looks good play

Carmen Electra just posed nude at 46 and damn she looks good

(GETTY IMAGESJAMIE MCCARTHY)

Carmen Electra hasn't been a Baywatch babe since the 1990s, but she still has that rockin' body decades later.

The 46-year-old model and actress posed for a nude photoshoot that shows off her flawless and fit physique.

View this post on Instagram

@elirusselllinnetz

A post shared by Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) on

 

In the photos, Carmen lies on top of silk, lavender sheets and leaves little to the imagination. She looks super-glam with her hair pinned up, and a slight g-string tan line that gives the illusion of underwear.

View this post on Instagram

new photo series @carmenelectra

A post shared by Eli Russell Linnetz (@elirusselllinnetz) on

 

The hot photos were taken by famed photographer Eli Russell Linnetz who, according to his Instagram, recently shot Lady Gaga and the Kardashian family for their 2017 Christmas card.

Carmen's pics are a lot less PG than holiday photos with cute Kardashian kids, but the former Playboy model is no stranger to baring it all for the camera. She posed for the provocative magazine at least five times, according to Daily Telegraph-and when you look that good, why not continue to show it off?

View this post on Instagram

@elirusselllinnetz

A post shared by Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) on

 

In an interview with The Cut in 2016, Carmen credited dancing and drinking a lot of water for her fit bod.

"When I started dancing again and working on music, I noticed that I was dehydrated from being so active and consistently sweating," she said. "I started drinking water and noticed a change in my body overnight. It’s easier for me now to keep the weight off, whereas before, it was more of a struggle." 

View this post on Instagram

#tbt April #2018 all up in the PS #coachella

A post shared by Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) on

 

According to People, Carmen said she gained self-confidence over the years by learning to love herself and not caring what other people think.

“You have to be yourself,” she said. “I’m not going to change because of anybody else. That’s another thing I’ve learned over the years: People want you for who you are, especially in this business. Don’t change. Be you. And if people don’t like you for you, it’s okay. It’s fine.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Recommended Articles

Girl Smarts: 'Activewear companies, I know you're afraid of plus-size bodies' Girl Smarts 'Activewear companies, I know you're afraid of plus-size bodies'
Health Tips: 10 reasons you’ve got bumps on your vagina Health Tips 10 reasons you’ve got bumps on your vagina
Girl Smarts: Will Khloe Kardashian's good American line actually look good on you? Girl Smarts Will Khloe Kardashian's good American line actually look good on you?
Girl Smarts: Inside the creepy world of women selling you supplements on Facebook Girl Smarts Inside the creepy world of women selling you supplements on Facebook
Girl Smarts: 12 reasons why you're suddenly so bloated Girl Smarts 12 reasons why you're suddenly so bloated
Health Tips: 6 legit health and beauty benefits of baking soda Health Tips 6 legit health and beauty benefits of baking soda

Recommended Videos

Girl Smarts: Carrie underwood worried people would mistake her face accident for plastic surgery Girl Smarts Carrie underwood worried people would mistake her face accident for plastic surgery
Girl Smarts: The new trailer for season 15 of 'Grey's Anatomy' looks so freaking intense Girl Smarts The new trailer for season 15 of 'Grey's Anatomy' looks so freaking intense
Sexual Health: 4 factors you're not getting an orgasm Sexual Health 4 factors you're not getting an orgasm



Top Articles

1 Girl Smarts How to deal with suicidal thoughts — From 7 women who’ve...bullet
2 Health Tips 6 legit health and beauty benefits of baking sodabullet
3 Fitness This quickie workout is perfect for when you can't get to...bullet
4 Girl Smarts 'Activewear companies, I know you're afraid of...bullet
5 Girl Smarts Carrie underwood worried people would mistake her...bullet
6 Girl Smarts Inside the creepy world of women selling you...bullet
7 Girl Smarts 7 blood clot symptoms you should never ignorebullet
8 Relationship Talk Jana Kramer just posted photos...bullet
9 Girl Smarts 12 reasons why you're suddenly so bloatedbullet
10 Health Tips 10 reasons you’ve got bumps on your vaginabullet

Related Articles

Finance 18 celebrities who were rich and famous before losing all their money
Tech The 25 most famous women to appear on Playboy's cover
Rodman Ex-NBA star heading to North Korea: US media
Tech All the stars you had no idea were once on 'Baywatch'

Top Videos

1 Sexual comfort Sex positions women hatebullet
2 Girl Smarts Carrie underwood worried people would mistake her face...bullet
3 Baby Boy Just Couldn't Wait!bullet
4 Girl Smarts Rihanna just gave Anne Hathaway the best compliment...bullet
5 Girl Smarts The new trailer for season 15 of 'Grey's Anatomy'...bullet
6 Girl Smarts Everything new on Netflix in July 2018bullet
7 Women Sex Health 5 reasons women don't always have orgasmsbullet
8 Health Threats oral sex/cunnilingus pose to the vaginabullet
9 Odd Enough This doctor spotted a woman’s cancerous neck...bullet

Womens Health

Kirstie Alley's weight-loss journey hasn't been easy
Girl Smarts Kirstie Alley's weight-loss journey hasn't been easy
The new apple watch series 4 is a health and fitness game changer
Girl Smarts The new apple watch series 4 is a health and fitness game changer
9 reasons it hurts so bad when you poop
Girl Smarts 9 reasons it hurts so bad when you poop
Kylie Jenner just learned that cereal tastes better with milk and honestly I'm so proud
Girl Smarts Kylie Jenner just learned that cereal tastes better with milk and honestly I'm so proud
X
Advertisement