Gabrielle Union and husband Dwayne wade just announced the arrival of their daughter via surrogate

Gabrielle, who just turned 46, posted on Instagram Thursday afternoon to share the news:

Gabrielle Union and husband Dwayne wade just announced the arrival of their daughter via surrogate

Um, here's some news: Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwayne Wade just had a baby girl-via surrogate.

Gabrielle, who just turned 46, posted on Instagram Thursday afternoon to share the news:

"A LOVELY DAY  We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate," Gabrielle wrote, sharing a photo of herself holding her daughter for some skin-to-skin contact. "11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!"

 

Dwayne put up a matching post at right around the same time.

Now, if you're like me and your first thought was, "Uh...what?!" you're not alone-I mean, even TMZ dubbed this as a "secret surrogacy."

But here's the thing: Gabrielle has been super-public in the past about her issues trying to conceive. In her book, We're Going To Need More Wine, which was released last year, Gabrielle opened up about her struggles with infertility, saying she's had "eight or nine" miscarriages.

“For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant,” Gabrielle wrote in her book. "I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle"-all of which left her bloated, and sometimes, dodging pregnancy rumors.

Gabrielle also revealed earlier this year the cause of her infertility: adenomyosis-a condition similar to endometriosis where endometrial tissue grows outside of the uterus.

But now, it seems like she and Dwayne have the child they've both dreamed of. And while I definitely need more information on this one (who was the surrogate? how did they keep it under wraps for so long?) only the biggest congrats go out to Gabrielle and Dwayne.

