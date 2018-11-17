news

Somehow, November crept up on us, bringing along some new astrological changes.

A biggie you’ll want to keep on your radar: a new moon in Scorpio on November 7. And with it, sh*t is about to get real.

What Will The New Moon In Scorpio Mean For Me?

Brace yourself: You’re going to be feeling all kinds of feels.

“What we should expect from the Scorpio new moon is the awakening of deep emotions and the ability to see what is going on underneath the surface,” says Donna Page, a professional astrologer with a graduate degree in counseling psychology.

That can mean finding deeper meaning in things people do and say, as well as seeing people for who they really are, she says.

Anything Special About This Particular New Moon?

Yes, actually! The nodes of the moon have now shifted into Cancer and Capricorn. “What this means is a stronger emphasis on finding the right balance,” Page says. So, you may notice that you’re suddenly feeling frazzled about your lack of a work-life balance, when you were okay letting it ride before.

You’ll also have some big emotional shifts around what you value most in life. “It can be with a romantic relationship, your relationship with children, or even the feelings you have around your financial circumstances,” Page says.

This new moon isn’t necessarily good or bad, but it kind of depends on how you approach it. “When one embraces the positive side of the vibration of this Scorpio new moon, it can empower the person with awareness of a deeper purpose,” Page says. “One can embrace the emotional changes and shakeup around relationships to bring more love and experience into life.”

But, you can get caught up in it when you allow yourself to feel jealous, competitive, or envious-and that can cause your relationships to become chaotic.

What Signs Will Feel This New Moon The Most?

Heads up, Scorpio, Aquarius, Taurus, and Leo: You’ll feel the impact of this new moon the most.

“This is because those four signs are the fixed signs of the zodiac,” Page explains. “Therefore they can feel the tension more than the other signs.”

So…get ready for a serious shakeup.