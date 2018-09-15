How these 2 women are conquering loneliness

Pulse.com.gh logo
These women are sharing their stories, secrets, and strategies so you can make waves in your world.

(SYLVÈ COLLESS)

The 2018 Women’s Health Game Changers are rethinking what it means to be healthy, and they’re shifting the course of wellness for you.

These women are sharing their stories, secrets, and strategies so you can make waves in your world. Here, the pair that wants to ensure that mental and emotional wellness are top of mind for millennials: Marah Lidey and Naomi Hirabayashi.

As coworkers at DoSomething.org, Lidey (left) and Hirabayashi were confidantes and pals-work wives before work wives were a thing. “If I had a problem, personal or professional, I’d go to Naomi for advice,” says Lidey. Hirabayashi did the same with Lidey.

Late one night in 2015, as they worked on a project, inspiration hit. “We thought, What if we create a daily text that gives people guidance and helps them feel less alone?” Lidey says.

The pair then created Shine, a text-messaging service that sends subscribers counsel on everything from finding balance to dealing with a toxic friend. Since Shine’s inception in 2016, the co-CEOs have seen their audience balloon, mostly via word of mouth, to the tune of more than 2 million users in 189 different countries.

Last December, Hirabayashi and Lidey debuted a Shine app that delivers wisdom through audio affirmations. And while they insist their products aren’t subs for therapy, Shine is boosting the spirits of millions-and the pair are motivated to keep going.

“When we hear what we’ve empowered people to do-whether it’s breaking up with toxic friends or asking for what they want at work-those moments are why we get up in the morning,” Hirabayashi says.

This article originally appeared in the October 2018 issue of Women's Health. For more great advice, pick up a copy of the issue on newsstands now!

