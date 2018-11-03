How to pull off reverse cowgirl position like a pro

news

Everything about reverse cowgirl sounds like it was built to awaken your wild side. But in theory, it can get a little awkward. After all, it can be tricky to figure out how to maneuver a smooth ride; then there’s also the whole booty-in-your-partner’s-face aspect of the position.

But reverse cowgirl position also allows you to take the reigns, meaning you're in control (read: that’s hot).

But how does reverse cowgirl position work?

If you know how to do regular cowgirl position (face your partner and straddle them with a knee on either side of their hips), then you know how to do reverse cowgirl. All you have to do is flip it and reverse it (staying true to your inner Missy Elliot).

How to: Sit on top of your partner, facing their feet, then have your partner bend his legs or keep ‘em straight. Either way, hold on tight and start moving up and down to find what feels good.

What's so great about it?

For starters, it's a power position, says Nan Wise, Ph.D., a licensed psychotherapist and certified sex therapist, and author of the forthcoming Why Good Sex Matters .

“Playing with different aspects of masculine and feminine energy can be a way to get unstuck from your usual roles in bed.\"

"You have a lot of leverage for moving and controlling the angle and movement of your pelvis," she says. "It's a super-powerful feminine pose."

As for your partner, Wise breaks it down like this: Apes love the derriére and it turns out a man is a lot like his primate brother in this way. "And in reverse cowgirl men are presented with a nice rump,” she says-and that’s a major turn on.

How do I make reverse cowgirl work for me?

The key, Wise says is getting comfortable-even if it means getting comfortable with being a little uncomfortable.

“A lot of the challenge for women during sex is how they see their own bodies and they worry,” she says. But Wise says with reverse cowgirl-or any sex position for that matter-there’s an opportunity for women to understand that “what turns men on is not the so-called perfection of the body, but a woman who really is comfortable in her own skin.”

And with you in charge of the position, Wise says it allows you to shake things up the power dynamic in your relationship. “Playing with these different aspects of masculine and feminine energy can be a way to help us get unstuck from our usual roles in bed,” Wise says.