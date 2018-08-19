Jenna Jameson opens up about the tough 'mental aspect' of losing weight

news

Losing weight isn't just a physical process-the change happens mentally, too. Jenna Jameson knows that first-hand, and recently opened up about her experience.

The former adult film star and mom of three shared a new post on Instagram on Sunday featuring two side-by-side shots of herself pre- and post-weight loss.

“Let’s talk about the mental aspect of losing weight and getting healthy,” she wrote. “I’m going to be honest with you, when I was heavy I hated leaving the house. I felt judged. I felt eyes on me everywhere. I could hear others' internal monologue saying ‘damn, Jenna Jameson let herself go’ ugh.”

Jenna points out that everyone worries about how they’re perceived but she also said she had a “deeper shame” on top of that.

“I was disappointed in myself,” she said. “I was worried I couldn’t lose the weight Sober. I’m being real with you. When I was in my addiction it was easy to stay thin. Sobriety and being overweight was new to me.” (ICYMI: Jenna Jameson has been outspoken about her past struggles with addiction on her social media accounts.)

Jenna now says that she kept telling herself that if she could beat addiction and stay sober, she could easily lose the weight-and she did. “The healthy way. And as of today I can say my mental game is STRONG. I feel I can do anything, I conquered abuse, addiction, PTSD, and depression,” she said.

Jenna has been super open on Instagram about her weight loss journey, including having success with both the keto diet (she lost 57 pounds on it!) and intermittent fasting. She announced late last week on Instagram that she's at her lowest weight in four years.

IDK about you, but I think it's pretty damn impressive that losing weight has helped Jenna get her body-and mind-to a point where she's comfortable and happy with herself.