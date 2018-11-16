news

Jenna Jameson regularly keeps fans updated on her milestones with the keto diet, and her latest is pretty amazing: She’s now lost a total of 80 pounds on the diet.

At her heaviest, Jenna said she weighed around 187 pounds. Though she recently declared she'd hit her "ideal weight" of 125 pounds (a weight loss of a little more than 60 pounds), her latest update revealed she's still seeing the scale drop while following keto.

After dropping that little factoid on Instagram, Jenna went into detail about her daily schedule and diet. She wakes up at 8 a.m. and has two Nescafé coffees with sugar-free creamer and sweetener. At 11 a.m., she makes three scrambled eggs with basil cheese that she gets from Costco in a block and shares them with her daughter, Batel.

“I then put Batel down for her nap at 1:30 and I snack on cottage cheese and have a Fresca,” Jenna writes. “Batel wakes up around 3:30 and I make her lunch. Yes, I make her carbs. Lol she isn’t keto.”

Jenna says she then usually makes herself “a HUGE bowl of arugula salad with vinaigrette dressing and LOTS of Parmesan cheese. Then at about 5, I grill myself a big ribeye steak with asparagus broiled in avocado oil.”

After that, she starts her daily intermittent fast, which lasts until she eats again at 11 a.m. the next day. “So many people ask if I count macros or check if I’m in ketosis and the answer is no,” Jenna says. “I just eat sensibly and intuitively.”

Jenna also discouraged people from eating snacks, which she says she gets asked about a lot. “My advice is stop snacking,” she says. “Results come from work. It’s hard, but baby it’s SO worth it!”

Jenna shared a similar meal plan back in August, and it’s pretty similar to her current menu. At the time, Jenna said she ate three eggs with cheese and avocado in the mornings. “Lunch is my biggest meal,” she continued. “I always eat arugula salad, grilled asparagus or zucchini with some kind of meat (usually a hamburger patty or grilled chicken).”

Back then, Jenna was apparently okay with snacks-she said she munched on almonds, macadamia nuts, or cottage cheese whenever she felt hungry before starting her intermittent fast at 6 p.m.

Jenna also shared on Instagram back in July that she felt “slow mentally and physically” before she started the keto diet. But after being on keto for months, she says she feels “happier, smarter, and much more confident.”

I mean, even as a snack lover, that sounds like a serious win.