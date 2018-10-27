Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Jenna Jameson says she felt beautiful but 'disappointed and unhealthy' at 187 pounds

And in her newest Instagram post she had one main message about weight loss for her followers: "Weight does not define your beauty."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Jenna Jameson says she felt beautiful but 'disappointed and unhealthy' at 187 pounds (Women's health)

Jenna Jameson has been super honest about all the ups and downs of her weight loss journey since revealing in July that she was on the keto diet.

And in her newest Instagram post she had one main message about weight loss for her followers: "Weight does not define your beauty."

"I felt beautiful at my bigger size," she wrote in the caption of her post, which was a side-by-side comparison of her pre-weight loss with her at her current weight.

 

But, she continued, that didn't mean she was 100 percent happy with her body. "I also felt disappointed and unhealthy," she added. 

"Taking control of your weight helps your confidence and health but it doesn’t make you beautiful," she wrote. "Your inner light does that."

This isn't the first time she's addressed how she wasn't feeling great physically at her previous weight of 187 pounds. In an Instagram post from July, she wrote that pre-weight loss, "I was lethargic and struggled with the easiest of tasks like walking in the beach sand with Batelli [her daughter]," she wrote. "I felt slow mentally and physically."

View this post on Instagram

Thought I#emo#4oCZ##d post a #motivationmonday #beforeandafter of my total weightloss. On the right I weight 187. On the left I#emo#4oCZ##m a strong 130. I was lethargic and struggled with the easiest of tasks like walking in the beach sand with Batelli. I felt slow mentally and physically. I took the pic on the right for a body positive post I was going to do and decided against it because I felt anything but fucking positive. I#emo#4oCZ##m now a little under 4 months on the #ketodiet and it#emo#4oCZ##s not only given me physical results, I feel happier, smarter, and much more confident. I also want to let y#emo#4oCZ##all know how much your amazing support means to me. I know you loved me heavy, and now... but your journeys inspire me to keep inspiring you. Thank you for going on this journey with me. I love you guys! #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #ketotransformation #fitmom

A post shared by Jenna Jameson (@jennacantlose) on

 

But after just four months on the keto diet, Jenna lost 57 pounds-and gained much of her confidence back. "I feel happier, smarter, and much more confident," she wrote in the same Instagram post.

Now, with six months of keto under her belt, Jenna is at her "ideal weight" (125 pounds)-and feels better than ever... (or in her words, "snatched"). She's even transitioned to the maintenance stage of her weight loss. "I don't want to lose more," she wrote on Instagram in September. "So I'm upping my calories from my usual #ketodiet."

View this post on Instagram

Let#emo#4oCZ##s talk maintenance. This is something I know very little about, but like everything I do... I#emo#4oCZ##m trusting my intuition. Since I#emo#4oCZ##m at my goal weight (125) I don#emo#4oCZ##t want to lose more, so I#emo#4oCZ##m upping my calories from my usual #ketodiet . But LISTEN TO ME, I am not saying to myself... #emo#4oCc##it#emo#4oCZ##s ok to eat garbage processed nastiness! I am sticking to yummy organic fresh foods. I#emo#4oCZ##m just allowing myself room. Yesterday I ate a HUGE siracha burger with jalape#emo#w7E=##os done protein style. I ate salmon and a big Caesars salad for dinner and had my usual three eggs and cheese for breakfast. My scale is reflecting and staying put. I think a lot of us worry about details that don#emo#4oCZ##t really matter, like times and exact numbers. My advice is trust your intuition and trust your body. I also allow myself a treat more often now. Once a week I get some gelato or ice cream. Guilty pleasure for sure! Let me know your thoughts on maintaining your goal weight! Love you #ketotransformation #beforeandafterweightloss #beforeandafter #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #keto #weightloss #intermittentfasting *for the haters that are saying I#emo#4oCZ##m photoshopping, plz view my Ig story where I post video

A post shared by Jenna Jameson (@jennacantlose) on

 

In true Jenna fashion, she ended her newest Instagram post thanking her Instagram community for their support. "I read EVERY single comment," she wrote. "Your words resonate. Thank you."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Recommended Articles

11 super-subtle signs you might actually have diabetes 11 super-subtle signs you might actually have diabetes
What is a stem cell, exactly? What is a stem cell, exactly?
Katrina Scott just posted the most honest side-by-side photo post-pregnancy Katrina Scott just posted the most honest side-by-side photo post-pregnancy
What’s with the new flu medication xofluza — And how is it different from the current ones? What’s with the new flu medication xofluza — And how is it different from the current ones?
7 ways to be supportive when dating someone with depression 7 ways to be supportive when dating someone with depression
7 thing you should really know about having sex in water 7 thing you should really know about having sex in water

Recommended Videos

3 ways to prevent stretch marks during pregnancy 3 ways to prevent stretch marks during pregnancy
Women's Lifestyle: 5 ways to prevent breast cancer Women's Lifestyle 5 ways to prevent breast cancer
Odd Enough: Okay, what exactly is borderline personality disorder? Odd Enough Okay, what exactly is borderline personality disorder?



Top Articles

1 7 thing you should really know about having sex in waterbullet
2 Jessie James decker says she gained 10 pounds — and she's excited AFbullet
3 Girl Smarts How to treat that pimple in your earbullet
4 12 reasons your boobs and nipples are itchy AFbullet
5 Girl Smarts How to get rid of a pimple in your nosebullet
6 3 exercises that'll seriously work your corebullet
7 11 super-subtle signs you might actually have diabetesbullet
8 Kim Kardashian's latest NSFW photo is almost too hot for...bullet
9 Girl Smarts Crossfit champ Lindy Barber eats two...bullet
10 Everything you need to know about Jennifer Garner's...bullet

Related Articles

Jenna Jameson just posted a photo of her loose skin after losing nearly 70 pounds on keto
Jenna Jameson says she the keto diet isn’t the only thing that’s helped her ‘blossom’
Tamra judge says she quit the keto diet after she 'got sick' from it
Girl Smarts Would it be a terrible idea to try intermittent fasting while breastfeeding?
Girl Smarts Jenna Jameson says the keto diet 'cracks the code' for getting rid of belly fat
Girl Smarts Jenna Jameson says she’s gained 4 pounds since hitting her goal weight on keto
Girl Smarts Jenna Jameson just shared a photo of her loose skin after losing 60 pounds on keto
Girl Smarts Jenna Jameson just shared all the keto foods that helped her lose 60 pounds
Girl Smarts Savannah Guthrie says she's been on the keto diet for 7 weeks

Top Videos

1 Baby on the way! 5 things to do before deliverybullet

Womens Health

‘Real housewives of orange county’ star Gina Kirschenheiter says the keto diet is ‘stupid’
‘Real housewives of orange county’ star Gina Kirschenheiter says the keto diet is ‘stupid’
Is yogurt actually good for you?
This vaginal probiotic could be exactly what your vagina needs
Jenna Jameson just posted a photo of her loose skin after losing nearly 70 pounds on keto
X
Advertisement