Jenna Jameson says she felt beautiful but 'disappointed and unhealthy' at 187 pounds

Jenna Jameson has been super honest about all the ups and downs of her weight loss journey since revealing in July that she was on the keto diet.

And in her newest Instagram post she had one main message about weight loss for her followers: "Weight does not define your beauty."

"I felt beautiful at my bigger size," she wrote in the caption of her post, which was a side-by-side comparison of her pre-weight loss with her at her current weight.

But, she continued, that didn't mean she was 100 percent happy with her body. "I also felt disappointed and unhealthy," she added.

"Taking control of your weight helps your confidence and health but it doesn’t make you beautiful," she wrote. "Your inner light does that."

This isn't the first time she's addressed how she wasn't feeling great physically at her previous weight of 187 pounds. In an Instagram post from July, she wrote that pre-weight loss, "I was lethargic and struggled with the easiest of tasks like walking in the beach sand with Batelli [her daughter]," she wrote. "I felt slow mentally and physically."

But after just four months on the keto diet, Jenna lost 57 pounds-and gained much of her confidence back. "I feel happier, smarter, and much more confident," she wrote in the same Instagram post.

Now, with six months of keto under her belt, Jenna is at her "ideal weight" (125 pounds)-and feels better than ever... (or in her words, "snatched"). She's even transitioned to the maintenance stage of her weight loss. "I don't want to lose more," she wrote on Instagram in September. "So I'm upping my calories from my usual #ketodiet."

In true Jenna fashion, she ended her newest Instagram post thanking her Instagram community for their support. "I read EVERY single comment," she wrote. "Your words resonate. Thank you."