Jenna Jameson says she the keto diet isn’t the only thing that’s helped her ‘blossom’

Today, Jenna, 44, took to Instagram today to give followers a pep talk about perfectionism and why they can go ahead and nix it for good.

play Jenna Jameson says she the keto diet isn’t the only thing that’s helped her ‘blossom’ (JENNA JAMESON / INSTAGRAM: @JENNACANTLOSE)

If there's anything you can look forward to on Mondays, without fail, it's a #motivationmonday post from Jenna Jameson.

Today, Jenna, 44, took to Instagram today to give followers a pep talk about perfectionism and why they can go ahead and nix it for good. Stepping away from her usual straight-up keto talk, the mom of three chatted negative self-image and why women need to ease up on too-high standards.

"Sometimes I forget to take it easy on myself," she wrote. "I think as women we are 'trained' into thinking we have to be perfect. We are expected to be amazing moms, SnapBack from hard pregnancies in 6 weeks, juggle careers and kids ballet classes and baseball games, be amazing lovers and never complain. Oh and shower."

To which everyone nodded a collective, "yes, girl, yes."

View this post on Instagram

Here goes #motivationmonday #emo#8J+Puw==##sometimes I forget to take it easy on myself. I think as women we are #emo#4oCc##trained#emo#4oCd## into thinking we have to be perfect. We are expected to be amazing moms, SnapBack from hard pregnancies in 6 weeks, juggle careers and kids ballet classes and baseball games, be amazing lovers and never complain. Oh and shower. I have begun to forgive myself for not meeting every goal and perception. Since I#emo#4oCZ##ve allowed myself room to breathe, I#emo#4oCZ##ve blossomed... into a patient, grateful mother. This is the woman I want my daughter to emulate. Tell me what you do to better yourself. #ketotransformation #beforeandafterweightloss #intermittentfasting #ketodiet #grateful #sober #fitmomsofig #beforeandafter #sahmlife #momanddaughter

A post shared by Jenna Jameson (@jennacantlose) on

 

The post also featured side-by-side images of Jenna holding her daughter Batel, one from before she began her keto journey and the other from present day.

The drastic difference is thanks in large part to the keto diet (with a side of intermittent fasting).

Overall, Jenna's lost about 60 pounds on the keto diet since starting back in April-she even celebrated a huge keto victory in September when she reached her ideal weight of 125 pounds. She has since revealed on Instagram that she upped her calories in order to maintain the weight loss, but she's still sticking to the healthy foods that helped her lose the weight in the first place.

"I am not saying to myself... ‘it’s ok to eat garbage processed nastiness!’ I am sticking to yummy organic fresh foods," she wrote on Instagram. Her favorites include ribeye steak, arugula salad, avocados, and cottage cheese. Jenna has also she also enjoys “bolognese sauce minus the pasta.”

View this post on Instagram

Let#emo#4oCZ##s talk maintenance. This is something I know very little about, but like everything I do... I#emo#4oCZ##m trusting my intuition. Since I#emo#4oCZ##m at my goal weight (125) I don#emo#4oCZ##t want to lose more, so I#emo#4oCZ##m upping my calories from my usual #ketodiet . But LISTEN TO ME, I am not saying to myself... #emo#4oCc##it#emo#4oCZ##s ok to eat garbage processed nastiness! I am sticking to yummy organic fresh foods. I#emo#4oCZ##m just allowing myself room. Yesterday I ate a HUGE siracha burger with jalape#emo#w7E=##os done protein style. I ate salmon and a big Caesars salad for dinner and had my usual three eggs and cheese for breakfast. My scale is reflecting and staying put. I think a lot of us worry about details that don#emo#4oCZ##t really matter, like times and exact numbers. My advice is trust your intuition and trust your body. I also allow myself a treat more often now. Once a week I get some gelato or ice cream. Guilty pleasure for sure! Let me know your thoughts on maintaining your goal weight! Love you #ketotransformation #beforeandafterweightloss #beforeandafter #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #keto #weightloss #intermittentfasting *for the haters that are saying I#emo#4oCZ##m photoshopping, plz view my Ig story where I post video

A post shared by Jenna Jameson (@jennacantlose) on

 

It's not the first time Jenna has gotten real with her followers about the emotional ups and downs of her weight-loss journey. In August, she wrote about her fear of failing, noting: "I was so afraid I couldn’t reach my goals like I was so accustomed to, I just told myself 'why bother?'"

View this post on Instagram

Let#emo#4oCZ##s talk about fear. I think one aspect of fear that we all trip over is fear of failure. This was the major component in my procrastination on getting healthy after having Batel. I kept trying to convince myself I was ok with my #emo#4oCc##new#emo#4oCd## size. I wasn#emo#4oCZ##t. It really was fear of failing. I was so afraid I couldn#emo#4oCZ##t reach my goals like I was so accustomed to, I just told myself #emo#4oCc##why bother?#emo#4oCd##. I conquered sobriety, but that came with a whole set of new issues... actually FEELING my feelings. Raw, painful feelings. I ate. Then suddenly I was on big brother and people all said I #emo#4oCc##got fat#emo#4oCd##. UGH. Sobriety was more important to me, so I pushed forward and kept on track. We then decided to do ivf for Batelli. The cocktail of hormones pushed me up to 160. Then pregnancy. I hit 205 at 39.5 weeks. My head swam with joy and comfort. I expected the weight to fall off with breastfeeding. That would be a big NO. I dropped to 187 and stayed there. I ignored it and put every ounce into mothering my sweet girl. Well here we are, folks... Batelli is 17 months and I#emo#4oCZ##m 123. I did it. So to finish up this long ass post, just know it#emo#4oCZ##s normal to fear failing at losing your weight... but if you don#emo#4oCZ##t try, you#emo#4oCZ##ll never know the utter triumph when you do achieve your goals. #ketotransformation #beforeandafterweightloss #bodytransformation #bodypositive #fearoffailure #beforeandafter #ketodiet #fitmom #healthylifestyle #sober #soberlife #intermittentfasting

A post shared by Jenna Jameson (@jennacantlose) on

 

She finished her #mondaymotivation post by writing: "I have begun to forgive myself for not meeting every goal and perception. Since I’ve allowed myself room to breathe, I’ve blossomed... into a patient, grateful mother. This is the woman I want my daughter to emulate."

