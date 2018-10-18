Jenna Jameson says she the keto diet isn’t the only thing that’s helped her ‘blossom’

Today, Jenna, 44, took to Instagram today to give followers a pep talk about perfectionism and why they can go ahead and nix it for good.
Today, Jenna, 44, took to Instagram today to give followers a pep talk about perfectionism and why they can go ahead and nix it for good. Stepping away from her usual straight-up keto talk, the mom of three chatted negative self-image and why women need to ease up on too-high standards.
"Sometimes I forget to take it easy on myself," she wrote. "I think as women we are 'trained' into thinking we have to be perfect. We are expected to be amazing moms, SnapBack from hard pregnancies in 6 weeks, juggle careers and kids ballet classes and baseball games, be amazing lovers and never complain. Oh and shower."
To which everyone nodded a collective, "yes, girl, yes."
The post also featured side-by-side images of Jenna holding her daughter Batel, one from before she began her keto journey and the other from present day.
The drastic difference is thanks in large part to the keto diet (with a side of intermittent fasting).
Overall, Jenna's lost about 60 pounds on the keto diet since starting back in April-she even celebrated a huge keto victory in September when she reached her ideal weight of 125 pounds. She has since revealed on Instagram that she upped her calories in order to maintain the weight loss, but she's still sticking to the healthy foods that helped her lose the weight in the first place.
"I am not saying to myself... ‘it’s ok to eat garbage processed nastiness!’ I am sticking to yummy organic fresh foods," she wrote on Instagram. Her favorites include ribeye steak, arugula salad, avocados, and cottage cheese. Jenna has also she also enjoys “bolognese sauce minus the pasta.”
It's not the first time Jenna has gotten real with her followers about the emotional ups and downs of her weight-loss journey. In August, she wrote about her fear of failing, noting: "I was so afraid I couldn’t reach my goals like I was so accustomed to, I just told myself 'why bother?'"
She finished her #mondaymotivation post by writing: "I have begun to forgive myself for not meeting every goal and perception. Since I’ve allowed myself room to breathe, I’ve blossomed... into a patient, grateful mother. This is the woman I want my daughter to emulate."