Jenna Jameson shows she's lost even more weight on the keto diet


Jenna Jameson literally just posted two more photos on Instagram: One showing another crazy weight loss transformation picture;

Jenna Jameson shares how self-care has been an important part of her sobriety

Jenna Jameson's initial 57-pound weight loss on the keto diet was already pretty impressive.

But the fact that she continues to stick to her goals and lose weight, even after such an accomplishment? All I can say is: Damn, girl.

Jenna Jameson literally just posted two more photos on Instagram: One showing another crazy weight loss transformation picture; the other showing that the number on her scale has gone down even more-124.6 pounds, making her total weight loss around 62 pounds since starting the keto diet about five months ago.

But Jenna's still more motivated by seeing her progress IRL, rather than watching the number on the scale.

"When I do make these before and after pictures it motivates me to continue!" she wrote in the caption of her post. "But to be honest I look at the before picture and I see a beautiful body that gave life to 3 perfect children... but looking at the image on the right I’m in awe that THIS body birthed three humans!"

 

Of course, sharing her progress on Instagram is nothing new for Jenna-she's been updating her fans on her success with the keto diet and intermittent fasting regularly, writing that she has been able to measure her progress not only by the number on the scale, but also as a result of improved energy and mental clarity-and of course those before and after photos.

"I’m now a little under 4 months on the #ketodiet and it’s not only given me physical results, I feel happier, smarter, and much more confident," she wrote in July.

"I’m rolling into this weekend charged and excited to stick to my program and maybe hit my goal weight," Jenna concluded her most recent post. "I wanted to post this not only for my motivation, but for yours! Let’s crack this weekend open and get healthy!"

