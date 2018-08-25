Jenna Jameson shows she's lost even more weight on the keto diet

Jenna Jameson literally just posted two more photos on Instagram: One showing another crazy weight loss transformation picture;
But the fact that she continues to stick to her goals and lose weight, even after such an accomplishment? All I can say is: Damn, girl.
Jenna Jameson literally just posted two more photos on Instagram: One showing another crazy weight loss transformation picture; the other showing that the number on her scale has gone down even more-124.6 pounds, making her total weight loss around 62 pounds since starting the keto diet about five months ago.
But Jenna's still more motivated by seeing her progress IRL, rather than watching the number on the scale.
"When I do make these before and after pictures it motivates me to continue!" she wrote in the caption of her post. "But to be honest I look at the before picture and I see a beautiful body that gave life to 3 perfect children... but looking at the image on the right I’m in awe that THIS body birthed three humans!"
"When I do make these before and after pictures it motivates me to continue! But to be honest I look at the before picture and I see a beautiful body that gave life to 3 perfect children... but looking at the image on the right I'm in awe that THIS body birthed three humans! I'm rolling into this weekend charged and excited to stick to my program and maybe hit my goal weight. I wanted to post this not only for my motivation, but for yours! Let's crack this weekend open and get healthy!"
Of course, sharing her progress on Instagram is nothing new for Jenna-she's been updating her fans on her success with the keto diet and intermittent fasting regularly, writing that she has been able to measure her progress not only by the number on the scale, but also as a result of improved energy and mental clarity-and of course those before and after photos.
"I’m now a little under 4 months on the #ketodiet and it’s not only given me physical results, I feel happier, smarter, and much more confident," she wrote in July.
"Thought I'd post a #motivationmonday #beforeandafter of my total weightloss. On the right I weight 187. On the left I'm a strong 130. I was lethargic and struggled with the easiest of tasks like walking in the beach sand with Batelli. I felt slow mentally and physically. I took the pic on the right for a body positive post I was going to do and decided against it because I felt anything but fucking positive. I'm now a little under 4 months on the #ketodiet and it's not only given me physical results, I feel happier, smarter, and much more confident. I also want to let y'all know how much your amazing support means to me. I know you loved me heavy, and now... but your journeys inspire me to keep inspiring you. Thank you for going on this journey with me. I love you guys!"
"I’m rolling into this weekend charged and excited to stick to my program and maybe hit my goal weight," Jenna concluded her most recent post. "I wanted to post this not only for my motivation, but for yours! Let’s crack this weekend open and get healthy!"