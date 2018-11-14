Pulse.com.gh logo
Jenna Jameson just shared her tips on how to start the keto diet

On Sunday, Jenna took to Instagram to reveal one of the questions she gets asked the most: "Where do I start with keto?" (Wondering something else? Jenna answered a bunch of other keto FAQs on Friday, too.)

Sure, Jenna Jameson has been killing it on the keto diet for months (she's lost 80 pounds on it, btw), but even the keto queen herself was a beginner at one point-and now she's sharing the tips that helped her when she was just starting to get into the keto groove.

"First, get right in your mind!" Jenna wrote on Sunday. "Be positive and visualize success!" Which is helpful but not entirely actionable-don't worry, Jenna expanded on that a bit.

View this post on Instagram

I think my most frequently asked question is #emo#4oCc##where do I start with Keto?#emo#4oCd## . First, get right in your mind! Be positive and visualize success! Second, CLEAN OUT YOUR KITCHEN. Get rid of everything with hidden sugars and all the processed nasty garbage you#emo#4oCZ##ve been poisoning yourself with. By the way, I look at sugar like poison, it helps me refuse to eat it! Third, GO SHOPPING! I suggest Whole Foods or Trader Joe#emo#4oCZ##s. They don#emo#4oCZ##t carry as much highly processed junk food that can tempt. Buy organic and grassfed. Invest in your insides! If you are shopping at a regular grocery, I suggest shopping the perimeter of the store and never the isles. Good rule of thumb is if it is a whole food not a mixture of chemicals it#emo#4oCZ##s what god intended you to eat! Once you get in the groove eating #keto becomes second nature! Love you! Keto on my friend! #beforeandafterweightloss #intermittentfasting #ketodiet #beforeandafter #ketodiet #weightlosstransformation #weightloss #weightlossjourney *by the way- I will be cooking a keto thanksgiving! Would you like a dedicated post and menu? #emo#8J+mgw==##

A post shared by Jenna Jameson (@jennacantlose) on

 

Her second tip for starting keto? "CLEAN OUT YOUR KITCHEN," Jenna wrote (yes, in all caps). "Get rid of everything with hidden sugars and all the processed nasty garbage you’ve been poisoning yourself with," Jenna said, adding that she considers sugar a poison, which helps her avoid eating it.

That, of course, led to her third tip: "GO SHOPPING," Jenna said, suggesting her fans (and keto hopefuls) hit up grocery stores like Trader Joe's and Whole Foods, which, according to Jenna, "don't carry as much highly processed junk food that can tempt." (One editorial note, though: They definitely still have packaged foods, so don't just consider everything in the store great-for-you.)

When you're at the store, Jenna suggests buying organic and grass-fed foods, along with shopping mostly along the perimeter of the store (which is where many whole foods-like produce, dairy, meats, etc.-are located).

"Good rule of thumb is if it is a whole food, not a mixture of chemicals, it's what god intended you to eat," Jenna wrote-which makes sense, given that her favorite keto-friendly foods include ribeye steak, eggs, salmon, arugula salad, avocados, and cottage cheese.

While, yes, keto is definitely a transition, Jenna assured her fans and keto followers that "once you get in the groove, eating #keto becomes second nature."

Oh, and P.S.-Jenna also shared that she's cooking a keto Thanksgiving this year and asked readers if they'd want the menu for that. Um, yes please!

