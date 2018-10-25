Jessie James decker says she gained 10 pounds — and she's excited AF

news

Singer Jessie James Decker revealed that she weighs 10 pounds more than she did two years ago-and she couldn't be happier.

“No squats on left vs squats and heavy weights and eating more protein on the right,” she wrote next to a stunning side-by-side transformation photo she posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

The left picture showed her in a bikini after having her first son Eric (who she referred to as "Bubby" in the caption). The right side picture showed her in a swimsuit six months after having her third child, Forrest. “I am not quite at my goal yet but I’m getting close!” Jessie wrote.

Jessie wrote that even though she weighed less in the first photo, she prefers the way she looks now. “I’m fit and eating better calories and really keeping track of my protein intake!” she wrote. “My goal as a mom of 3 now is to be healthy and fit and feel good.”

Jessie admitted that she was “anxious” about having a bikini shoot after having Forrest:

"I even cried a little from being so nervous and worried people would say not nice things. But I woke up feeling okay about it today because I want to show other mamas that we can do it. We can be fit and healthy together in our own time and feel good in our own skin.”

Jessie wrote that it’s hard for people who haven’t had a baby to understand how much it causes your body to change. “But we are superheros to grow a human and it makes me that more driven to work hard knowing what our bodies can do,” she continued.

Jessie told E! last year that she exercises 20 minutes a day. "That is it-20 minutes to do really fast circuits and you can bring some weights with you to work,” she said. “I don't know, sneak where you are. I'll do it in the hotel room. There is many places you can do this, but you can write a list of little circuits to do, like 20 jumping jacks, 10 push ups, and you just do it over and over and over again until you break a sweat. 20 minutes, that's all you need."

It sounds like lately, she's added more weight training to the mix-and she's loving the results. Keep up the hard work, Jessie!