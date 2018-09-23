Kate Hudson’s fabletics line looks like this in real life

news

Kate Hudson has been total #fitspo for years (seriously, have you seen all the insane Pilates videos she's posted on Instagram?) So it came as no major surprise when the actress started her own brand of activewear: Fabletics.

The company, which launched back in 2013, offers ultra-affordable activewear (think $20-$40) if you sign up for their monthly subscription.

You've probably seen Kate rock her own outfits all over Insta (she's even been sporting her Fabletics line while pregnant!), and she looks absolutely adorbs in each one.

But, real talk: Do these cute pieces look great if you're not a Pilates goddess a la Kate? To find out, WomensHealthMag.com teamed up with Elle style director Nikki Ogunnaike to suss out Fabletics gear IRL.